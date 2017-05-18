Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler tells close friend Mesut Ozil that he 'would enjoy life' if he joined him in the French capital next season.

Ozil is soon to enter the final 12 months of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, meaning that the Gunners may be forced to sell one of their star assets if new terms cannot be agreed.

Not for the first time, Draxler has urged the former Real Madrid ace to consider joining him in the French capital, where his wages will reportedly be doubled.

Asked by BBC Sport if he felt Ozil would be open to joining PSG, Draxler said: "Yes. I think he's a great player. He would help every team in the world and I think he would enjoy the life here and even to play for PSG.

"I would love to play with him every day. For me, he's a great player. I enjoy to play with him for every training, every match with the German national team."

Ozil, who has eight goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season, recently insisted that he is "happy" in North London.