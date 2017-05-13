May 13, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-4
Arsenal
Crouch (67')
Crouch (89')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Giroud (42', 80'), Ozil (55'), Sanchez (76')
Mustafi (28'), Holding (78')

Olivier Giroud: 'We will keep fighting'

Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud vows that his side will keep fighting for a top-four spot having moved to within one point of the Champions League places by beating Stoke.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 19:55 UK

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has vowed to keep fighting for his side's spot in the top four after they moved to within one point of the Champions League places with victory over Stoke City this afternoon.

Giroud scored twice to help the Gunners to a crucial three points at the bet365 Stadium, with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez also getting on the scoresheet in a 4-1 win.

Fourth-placed Liverpool have the chance to keep matters in their own hands with victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, and Giroud confirmed that he will be rooting for the Hammers.

"We were efficient up front and defensively were compact and defended well from the front. It's a great win and we've got two more finals to come," he told Sky Sports News.

"The most difficult thing against a team like Stoke is scoring the first goal and after that we had to be efficient.

"West Ham have all my support against Liverpool. We have to do the job first and see what happens, we'll keep fighting until the end."

Should Liverpool fail to beat West Ham then Arsenal could clinch a top-four spot with wins against Sunderland and Everton in their final two games of the season, both of which come at home.

Your Comments
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Result: Arsenal thrash Stoke City to close in on top four
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
14Burnley37117193853-1540
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
