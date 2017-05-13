Olivier Giroud: 'We will keep fighting'

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud vows that his side will keep fighting for a top-four spot having moved to within one point of the Champions League places by beating Stoke.

Giroud scored twice to help the Gunners to a crucial three points at the bet365 Stadium, with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez also getting on the scoresheet in a 4-1 win.

Fourth-placed Liverpool have the chance to keep matters in their own hands with victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, and Giroud confirmed that he will be rooting for the Hammers.

"We were efficient up front and defensively were compact and defended well from the front. It's a great win and we've got two more finals to come," he told Sky Sports News.

"The most difficult thing against a team like Stoke is scoring the first goal and after that we had to be efficient.

"West Ham have all my support against Liverpool. We have to do the job first and see what happens, we'll keep fighting until the end."

Should Liverpool fail to beat West Ham then Arsenal could clinch a top-four spot with wins against Sunderland and Everton in their final two games of the season, both of which come at home.