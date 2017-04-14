Julian Draxler "would love" Mesut Ozil at Paris Saint-Germain

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler wants to see Mesut Ozil leave Arsenal and join him in the French capital this summer.
Julian Draxler has told close friend and international teammate Mesut Ozil to swap Arsenal for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who knows Draxler from the Germany national team, is soon to enter the final 12 months of his current deal in North London and has no immediate plans to begin discussions on fresh terms.

Draxler has spent less than a full season in the French capital but is keen for Ozil to join him there, joking that he has already attempted to persuade the Arsenal ace to jump ship when he can.

"Yeah, I would like to see my friend here, Mesut Ozil, because his Arsenal contract is nearly over," he told SFR Sport. "I think he has one more year. I think he is a great player and I enjoy playing with him in the national team and I would love to play with him at PSG.

"Yeah, we speak in a way like friends are talking and I say to him 'come to PSG.' He is laughing and he said to me last summer 'come to Arsenal.' It is just like this.

"I do not know what he is planning, what his plans are but as I said, I would love to see him here because he is a great player and an even greater guy."

Ozil has 10 goals and nine assists for Arsenal in all competitions this season, but has only registered once in his last 15 outings.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Ozil ruled out of friendly against England
