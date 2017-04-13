Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil insists that getting his side back on track and finishing in the top four is more important than concerns over his future in North London.

Mesut Ozil has stressed that he is no interested in opening contract talks with Arsenal until after the season finishes, with all focus on nailing down a spot in the top four of the Premier League.

The Germany international has so far failed to agree fresh terms on a new deal in North London, meaning that he will soon enter the final 12 months of his existing deal.

Following weeks of uncertainty over Ozil's future, reports in the British press have linked the 28-year-old with a move to Manchester United at the end of the campaign, where he will potentially link up with his former boss Jose Mourinho.

Probed on his long-term plans at the Emirates Stadium, the attacking ace told Sky Sports News: "I think at the moment it would be wrong to really think about that, to go ahead and look at that.

"At the moment the team we're having a more difficult spell and at this stage I'm not important and no other player is important. What's important is the club. We've got aims that we want to meet this season. There's still lots for us to play for. We want to qualify desperately for the Champions League for next season as well.

"So we'll talk in the summer and we'll clear things then but for the moment, all that's important is Arsenal and not me and not any other player - it's just the club. What we need to do is fight, to do what we can. It's not just about the boss or the fans - it's about the whole club and playing for the whole club."

Arsenal are currently seven points adrift of a Champions League spot with a game in hand to play on fourth-placed Manchester City, who they also face in the FA Cup semi-finals later this month.