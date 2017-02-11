Arsene Wenger: "We were resilient"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises his side for a "resilient" and "focused" performance after they defeat Hull City 2-0 at the Emirates.

A brace from Alexis Sanchez handed the Gunners all three points at the Emirates, ending a two-game losing streak and moving them up to third in the Premier League table.

"I felt we were resilient, focused It was not easy against a good side," Wenger told Sky Sports News afterwards. "There was an edgy atmosphere but as a player you have to cope with that."

Asked if there was an element of good fortune at play after Sanchez's first goal was allowed to stand despite a handball, he replied: "Maybe. Sorry for that but I cannot influence that.

"Our job is not to focus too much on what is said and focus on what we are responsible for - the performance on the pitch."

Arsenal next face a tough trip to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.