Emmanuel Petit would like to see Diego Simeone appointed as Arsenal manager should Arsene Wenger leave the club in the summer.

Wenger, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer, has had his long-term future questioned after successive defeats to Watford and Chelsea all but ended their Premier League title hopes.

Former Gunners midfielder Petit stopped short of backing such claims but voiced his support of Atletico Madrid boss Simeone as a potential successor to Wenger.

The 46-year-old told Sky Sports News: "If Arsene leaves I'd like to see Simeone from Atletico Madrid (replace him). He has got huge experience.

"What he has done for the last five years at Atletico is amazing, given the two top guns in Spain in Real Madrid and Barcelona. They are still competing every season with them in La Liga and the Champions League, that is a huge achievement.

"On top of that he has the discipline and vision to how he wants his players to play on the pitch, with high intensity and respect. That could be something very good for Arsenal - but only if Arsene leaves."

Petit played for Arsenal between 1997 and 2000, winning a Premier League title, an FA Cup and two Charity Shields under the tutelage of Wenger.