General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Emmanuel Petit: 'Diego Simeone should take over at Arsenal if Arsene Wenger leaves'

Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
© Getty Images
Emmanuel Petit would like to see Diego Simeone appointed as Arsenal manager should Arsene Wenger leave the club in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12:17 UK

Emmanuel Petit has called on Arsenal to appoint Diego Simeone as manager if Arsene Wenger leaves the club.

Wenger, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer, has had his long-term future questioned after successive defeats to Watford and Chelsea all but ended their Premier League title hopes.

Former Gunners midfielder Petit stopped short of backing such claims but voiced his support of Atletico Madrid boss Simeone as a potential successor to Wenger.

The 46-year-old told Sky Sports News: "If Arsene leaves I'd like to see Simeone from Atletico Madrid (replace him). He has got huge experience.

"What he has done for the last five years at Atletico is amazing, given the two top guns in Spain in Real Madrid and Barcelona. They are still competing every season with them in La Liga and the Champions League, that is a huge achievement.

"On top of that he has the discipline and vision to how he wants his players to play on the pitch, with high intensity and respect. That could be something very good for Arsenal - but only if Arsene leaves."

Petit played for Arsenal between 1997 and 2000, winning a Premier League title, an FA Cup and two Charity Shields under the tutelage of Wenger.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Wright says Wenger hinted at Arsenal exit
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Emmanuel Petit, Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Hull City
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Emmanuel Petit: 'Diego Simeone should take over at Arsenal if Arsene Wenger leaves'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain speaks to the media on September 2, 2015
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain: 'I apologised to Arsene Wenger for liking sacking tweet'
Team News: Gibbs replaces Monreal for ArsenalWright says Wenger hinted at Arsenal exitSeaman: 'Hart exit from Man City was a shock'Wenger: 'I will not blame individuals'Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
Martinez: 'I want to be Arsenal's No.1'Wenger 'bans BBC dressing room camera'Gladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teens'Dortmund boss in frame to replace Wenger?Wilshere "not sure" over Arsenal future
> Arsenal Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal25146552282448
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2556142247-2521
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand