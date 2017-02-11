General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'I will not blame individual players'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger believes that blaming individuals such as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil for Arsenal's recent results will do nothing to turn around their season.
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Arsene Wenger has claimed that blaming individual players for Arsenal's recent results will do nothing to turn around their season.

The Gunners go into Saturday's game against Hull City at the Emirates Stadium having fallen 12 points off the Premier League pace with back-to-back defeats against Watford and Chelsea.

After losing just one league game in the opening 15 fixtures of the campaign, Arsenal have now been beaten in four of their previous nine.

Star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have been targeted for criticism for a purported loss of form, but Wenger insists that the team wins together and loses together.

He told Sky Sports News: "When you win sometimes some players are singled out as they are treated like exceptional players, but when you don't do well sometimes just focus a little bit more on the team aspect and not try to blame each other.

"The blame culture is part of the perception of people, but what is important is that we have a good opportunity to show that we are a united strong unit and that we bounce back.

"When you don't win you cannot as well say that all is well. You have to analyse that something is not right. It is our job to find where and to have a strong united response."

Arsenal could climb as high as second in the table with an emphatic win over the Tigers in the day's early kickoff, which would put them nine points behind the Blues.

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais at the Emirates Stadium on July 25, 2015
Your Comments
