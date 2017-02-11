General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain: 'I apologised to Arsene Wenger for liking sacking tweet'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain speaks to the media on September 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals that he has apologised to Arsene Wenger after accidentally liking a tweet last week which called for the Frenchman to be sacked.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12:32 UK

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has apologised to Arsene Wenger after accidentally liking a tweet which called for the Frenchman to be sacked following Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

The 23-year-old was caught having liked a Twitter post from YouTube channel Arsenal Fan TV, with a video entitled "Wenger Needs to Go!" following the Gunners' 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of this weekend's clash with Hull City, Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed he has spoken to his manager and resolved the issue, describing the incident as a "complete and utter accident".

He told Sky Sports News: "I think people know me as a character and if I'd meant to have done that, it would have been out of character for me.

"The title of the tweet I accidentally liked wasn't ideal but we've sorted it out. I spoke to the manager about it and explained the accident. I might not go on Twitter again too soon after games."

Arsenal's defeat at Chelsea has left them 12 points behind the Premier League leaders.

Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Petit: 'Simeone should replace Wenger'
