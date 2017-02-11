Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals that he has apologised to Arsene Wenger after accidentally liking a tweet last week which called for the Frenchman to be sacked.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has apologised to Arsene Wenger after accidentally liking a tweet which called for the Frenchman to be sacked following Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

The 23-year-old was caught having liked a Twitter post from YouTube channel Arsenal Fan TV, with a video entitled "Wenger Needs to Go!" following the Gunners' 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of this weekend's clash with Hull City, Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed he has spoken to his manager and resolved the issue, describing the incident as a "complete and utter accident".

He told Sky Sports News: "I think people know me as a character and if I'd meant to have done that, it would have been out of character for me.

"The title of the tweet I accidentally liked wasn't ideal but we've sorted it out. I spoke to the manager about it and explained the accident. I might not go on Twitter again too soon after games."

Arsenal's defeat at Chelsea has left them 12 points behind the Premier League leaders.