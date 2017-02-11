Feb 11, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
0-0
Hull City
Team News: Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal as Arsenal host Hull City

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns on November 29, 2014
Arsenal make one change ahead of their Premier League home fixture against Hull City as Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal in defence.
Arsenal have made one change ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Hull City at the Emirates Stadium.

The solitary switch comes in defence, where Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal, who drops to the bench.

Hector Bellerin was a doubt after appearing to suffer concussion in the Gunners' 3-1 defeat at Chelsea, but he has recovered to make Arsene Wenger's starting XI.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, makes two changes from Saturday's 2-0 win against Liverpool, with Lazar Markovic and Oumar Niasse starting in place of Evandro and Abel Hernandez.

Arsenal: Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Bellerin, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez
Subs: Ospina, Monreal, Gabriel, Elneny, Lucas, Welbeck, Giroud

Hull City: Jakupovic, Elabdellaoui, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Markovic, Grosicki, Clucas, Niasse
Subs: Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Marshall, Elmohamady, Tymon, Evandro

Follow all the action from North London with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva: 'More improvement required'
Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Hull City
Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Hull City
Team News: Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal as Arsenal host Hull City
Preview: Arsenal vs. Hull City
