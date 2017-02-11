Arsenal make one change ahead of their Premier League home fixture against Hull City as Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal in defence.

Arsenal have made one change ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Hull City at the Emirates Stadium.

The solitary switch comes in defence, where Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal, who drops to the bench.

Hector Bellerin was a doubt after appearing to suffer concussion in the Gunners' 3-1 defeat at Chelsea, but he has recovered to make Arsene Wenger's starting XI.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, makes two changes from Saturday's 2-0 win against Liverpool, with Lazar Markovic and Oumar Niasse starting in place of Evandro and Abel Hernandez.

Arsenal: Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Bellerin, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez

Subs: Ospina, Monreal, Gabriel, Elneny, Lucas, Welbeck, Giroud

Hull City: Jakupovic, Elabdellaoui, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Markovic, Grosicki, Clucas, Niasse

Subs: Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Marshall, Elmohamady, Tymon, Evandro

