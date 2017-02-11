Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Hull City

The reverse fixture at the KCOM Stadium ended in a 4-1 victory for the Gunners thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez , Theo Walcott and Granit Xhaka .

As for Hull, they remain in the relegation zone by a point, but there is increasing optimism that Marco Silva can guide the club to safety after impressing since his arrival.

After back-to-back defeats in the top flight, Arsenal find themselves 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea and Arsene Wenger is aware that only a win will do at the Emirates Stadium.

8 min Hull are making an effort to pass the ball around but they keep getting themselves into trouble. Another mistake from Huddlestone almost leads to Iwobi and Ozil contributing to a decent opening for the home side.

6 min There are a lot of empty seats at the Emirates. It's unclear whether that is down to a reported problem on the London Underground or if some of the home supporters didn't fancy it, but there's certainly not 60,000 people in attendance. Keep an eye out for an announcement on the crowd at the end of the game...

3 min It's been a highly entertaining start. We've had surging runs from Walcott and Grosicki, and mistakes from Clucas and Huddlestone which have nearly gifted chances to Arsenal. The home side also won a corner but nothing came from it.

1 min Hull get us underway.

12.28pm The two starting XIs have made their way out onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium. It's still sleeting and extremely cold in North London. Who will react to the conditions the better?

12.24pm Before the two teams come out, I'm going to take the opportunity to brag. When Oumar Niasse signed for Hull City , I was ridiculed for suggesting that the forward could prove out to be one of the signings of the January transfer window, but it's most definitely so far so good as far as the Everton loanee is concerned. He has goals against Manchester United and Liverpool to his name and in his second start in the Premier League this season, he could add Arsenal to his record. You wouldn't back against him doing just that, given Arsenal's recent form at the back.

12.17pm PREDICTION! Despite their contrasting form, we have to back Arsenal to prevail in front of their own supporters. The likes of Despite their contrasting form, we have to back Arsenal to prevail in front of their own supporters. The likes of Alexis Sanchez Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil will be chomping at the bit to put things right and we think that they will all contribute to a 3-1 victory. Expect Hull to put up a fight, though. Remember that they drew with Manchester United on their last away trip in the Premier League.

12.13pm We aren't going to dominate this build-up with talk about Arsenal because Hull are fully deserving of equal coverage after their win over Liverpool last Saturday. Some will argue that the Merseyside giants are not playing well right now and it wasn't a big shock but all things considered, Hull performed out of their skin and what will be even more encouraging for Silva is that he included a number of new signings. They've already made the impact he would have wanted and if they can continue that this afternoon, we could have a very interesting game in store for us.

12.09pm We've touched upon the inclusion of Bellerin, but Wenger also had calls to make further up the field. Mohamed Elneny seems a logical pick after returning from the African Cup of Nations, while Gunners fans have been calling for the involvement of Lucas Perez and Danny Welbeck . Olivier Giroud will also feel that he should have been selected after scoring against Chelsea last weekend. However, none of them start and it's a real show of faith from Wenger after watching his players under-perform against their London rivals. Is it the right decision? I guess we will find out over the course of the 90 minutes.

12.05pm These two teams last met in September when Arsenal ran out convincing 4-1 winners at the KCOM Stadium. However, the dismissal of Jake Livermore really swung the game in the visitors' favour, and although Petr Cech gifted Hull a penalty during the latter stages, the Gunners dominated for large periods of the match. Click here to read our on-the-whistle match report.

12.00pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents just the 26th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with Arsenal winning 17 times in comparison to just the three wins for the Tigers. Arsenal are currently on a 13-match unbeaten streak against Hull, who last came out on top in September 2008 when they ran out 2-1 winners in North London thanks to goals from Geovanni and Daniel Cousin. How was that game over eight years ago?! Really doesn't seem that long ago...

11.56am Seems fair, especially when you consider that Gibbs has needed to be one of the most patient men in North London. This is just his third Premier League start of the season. Surely he deserves more than that? So, why have you brought @KieranGibbs in boss?



🗣 "He's suited to play in this game and he's been in great form in training."#AFCvHCFC pic.twitter.com/Uol6nIZu8G — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 11 February 2017



11.52am As for Hull, Silva has made two alterations to the team which began the surprise win against Liverpool. Lazar Markovic and Oumar Niasse have both been brought into the team, with Evandro and Abel Hernandez dropping out of the team. Evandro is on the bench, but Hernandez has been ruled out for a month through injury.

11.48am The big talking point from Wenger's team is the inclusion of Hector Bellerin, just a week after he suffered a concussion against Chelsea. There had been calls for the right-back to be left out but after he passed each of the necessary tests, he has been granted a start by his manager. There is just one alteration to the side which started at Stamford Bridge, with Kieran Gibbs coming in for Nacho Monreal.

11.43am HULL CITY SUBSTITUTES: Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Marshall, Elmohamady, Tymon, Evandro

11.43am HULL CITY XI: Jakupovic, Elabdellaoui, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Clucas, Markovic, Grosicki, Niasse

11.42am ARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Ospina, Monreal, Gabriel, Elneny, Lucas, Welbeck, Giroud

11.40am ARSENAL XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez

11.39am Anyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news. Wenger had some big decisions to make after their defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

11.38am Like with the rest of the country, the weather in North London is pretty dismal but there is no danger whatsoever of any late problems with the pitch, as with the surrounding areas so it seems. It's just a very gloomy day and expect the storm clouds to hover over the Emirates should Arsenal fail to win this game.

11.35am A couple of months ago, this fixture would have been regarded as a routine win for Arsenal, but not so much now. While the Gunners are on a downward curve and already look out of the title race, Hull appear to be on their way up after the arrival of Marco Silva and while they remain in the relegation zone, they are arguably the form side out of the two teams competing at the Emirates Stadium.