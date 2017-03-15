Long-serving coach Boro Primorac 'will not be leaving Arsenal'

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Long-serving first-team coach Boro Primorac will reportedly not be leaving Arsenal in the summer, contrary to previous reports in the British press.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 13:11 UK

Arsenal have reportedly made clear that first-team coach Boro Primorac will not leave the club at the end of the season.

Reports in the British press on Tuesday suggested that the long-serving backroom staff member was close to bringing an end to his spell in North London.

It was seen as another blow for under-fire boss Arsene Wenger, who has already lost academy manager Andries Jonker to German side Wolfsburg in the past fortnight.

According to Sky Sports News, however, reports of Primorac departing the club for Turkish outfit Konyaspor are merely speculation and he has no intention of leaving the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Primorac joined Arsenal five months after Wenger in 1996 and has been seen as one of the Frenchman's closest allies ever since.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal to move for Eibar defender?
Arsenal to move for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune this summer?
 Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
