Great Britain's Ollie Hill has etched his name into the history books with a bronze medal in the men's banked slalom SB-LL2 event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The 32-year-old - a former motocross rider before a car accident led to the amputation of his right leg - rapidly rose through the snowboard ranks to clinch team bronze at the 2021 World Championships.

Hill placed fourth in this year's World Championships before the Games and posted a best run of 1:10.45 in the LL2 event, which saw him claim GB's first-ever Winter Paralympic snowboard medal.

🥉 BRONZE 🥉



HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to Ollie Hill who just won bronze on his Paralympic Debut in Banked Slalom SB-LL2!!!



Incredible scenes from @Beijing2022 this morning 🔥#WinterParalympics pic.twitter.com/xVHf1ydYHO — GB Snowsport (@GBSnowsport) March 11, 2022

Compatriot Owen Pick just missed out on a podium spot with a time of 1:10.64, while fellow Brit Andy Macleod finished 20th as Hill collected GB's sixth medal of the Beijing Games.

Sun Qi of China stormed to the gold medal with a time of 1:09.73, while Finland's silver-medal winning Matti Suur-Hamari was just 0.25 seconds behind with 1:09.98.