Wrexham summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Phil Parkinson's side in 2026 window

By Adepoju Marvellous | 15 Jun 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:35

Wrexham finished their highly anticipated 2025-26 Championship campaign in 7th place with 71 points, narrowly missing out on the promotion play-offs after back-to-back promotions from the National League and League One. The Red Dragons began their first season back in the second tier in over two decades under Phil Parkinson, who retained the full backing of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Last summer's signing, Josh Windass, proved a fantastic addition, scoring 16 league goals and 17 in all competitions. Parkinson will hope to build on his side’s impressive 7th-place finish next season by adding further quality and depth to the squad in the transfer market.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Wrexham's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as their net spend and the latest transfer rumours.

Wrexham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Wrexham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Jay Rodriguez (CF | Released)

Reuben Egan (GK | Released)

Callum Edwards (RB | Released)

Tom Kelly (CM | Released)

Max Purvis (CB | Released)

Wrexham net spend: Summer 2026

Wrexham total spend summer 2026: £0m

Wrexham total income summer 2026: £0m

Wrexham net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Wrexham transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago

Che Adams (Torino)

Ethan Galbraith (Swansea)

Amar Memic (Viktoria Plzen)

Terry Devlin (Portsmouth)

Out

© Imago / Every Second Media

Lewis O'Brien (Hull City)

Conor Coady (Charlton Athletic)

You can find a complete list of the latest Wrexham transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.