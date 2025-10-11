Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Cape Verde and Eswatini, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Cape Verde will look to seal a historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they host Eswatini at the Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde on Monday evening in their final Group D fixture.

The Blue Sharks are on the brink of making World Cup history, while the visitors are simply hoping to avoid finishing the campaign without a win.

Cape Verde head into the final round of qualifiers sitting top of Group D with 20 points from nine matches, two ahead of second-placed Cameroon.

A win here would secure their place at the 2026 World Cup, marking a milestone moment in the nation’s football history.

Bubista’s side have been impressive throughout qualifying, winning six, drawing two and losing just once, scoring 13 goals and conceding eight.

Their consistency and resilience have kept them in control of the group, and they will be favourites to finish the job on home soil.

The Blue Sharks were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Libya last time out, fighting back from 3-1 down to share the spoils.

Cape Verde also boast a strong record against Eswatini, winning three of the last five meetings and drawing the other two, including a 2-0 triumph in the reverse fixture earlier in the qualifiers.

With their dream within touching distance, the hosts will be determined to put in a commanding display.

As for Eswatini, it has been a campaign to forget. Sifiso Ntibane’s men sit bottom of the group with three points from nine matches, having drawn three and lost six.

They have scored six goals but conceded heavily - 16 in total - and have failed to win a single game so far.

Their most recent outing ended in a frustrating 2-2 draw with Angola, where they squandered a 2-0 lead given to them by a brace from Justice Johnpaul Figuareido.

The Sihlangu have now gone 18 matches without a win across all competitions, with their last victory coming against Somalia in March 2024 during the AFCON preliminary qualifiers.

Ending that run against a team chasing history will be an enormous challenge.

Team News

Cape Verde could make minor changes from the draw against Libya.

Ryan Mendes may come into the starting lineup after replacing Heriberto Tavares, who was substituted after 43 minutes in the last game.

Sidny Lopes Cabral impressed off the bench with a goal and an assist, and he may be rewarded with a starting spot.

Meanwhile, Dailon Livramento will be eager to step up in attack after a quiet showing in the previous fixture.

For Eswatini, Ntibane may rotate his squad in search of freshness. Mcolisi Manana could come into the backline for Siphosethu Mabilisa, while Innocent Dlamini is pushing to start in midfield ahead of Banele Ndzabandzaba.

Figuareido, who scored twice against Angola, will remain the focal point in attack as the visitors aim to end their qualifying campaign on a high note.

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Diney, Fernandes; Pina, Semedo; Monteiro, Arcanjo, Mendes; Livramento

Eswatini possible starting lineup:

Makhanya; Manana, Gamedze, Shongwe, T. Mkhonta; M. Mkhonto, P. T. Mkhonto, Magagula, Dlamini, Masangane; Figuareido

We say: Cape Verde 3-0 Eswatini

With home advantage and everything to play for, Bubista’s men have too much quality and motivation for the visitors.

Eswatini will aim to end their qualifying campaign with a positive result, but facing a Cape Verde side chasing World Cup qualification is a daunting task.

