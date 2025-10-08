New Wolverhampton Wanderers signing Ladislav Krejci suggests that many of his teammates will have ambitions of a transfer to a bigger club than the Premier League's bottom-placed team.

During the back end of the summer transfer window, Wolves agreed a deal with Girona to loan the Czech Republic international with a purchase option that is likely to be activated.

Although Wolves sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from seven matches, Krejci has emerged as the best-performing new arrival.

As well as scoring as a midfielder against Leeds United, Krejci has impressed in an EFL Cup win over Everton and draws with each of Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

That has led to widespread praise from the Wolves fanbase, yet it appears that the 26-year-old has ambitions to further his career.

"Wolverhampton should not be the last step"

Speaking in an interview with Dnes, Krejci was making a point of the new-look squad being a united group of players who have aspirations to represent bigger clubs in the future.

Nevertheless, Krejci gave the impression that he was already looking past a spell at Wolves, even with a permanent deal not due to be activated until 2026.

He said: “We’re not a team of egos or soloists. Everyone realises what we’re about. Wolverhampton should not be the last step in any of our careers, we have a great chance to show ourselves and grow, but of course the age composition of the team also corresponds to this.

"It is aggressive, no one allows themselves to miss anything, but unfortunately experience and calmness are running out in some passages of play.”

Krejci added: "When I go into the next matches after the pre-season break, it doesn’t matter what happened in September. I have built up a position, which is great. But what is still most important is what you are doing here and now.

"That is why I don’t get hung up on things like that (Wolves Player of the Month award). I take them to heart as motivation, but I don’t dwell on them for too long. Everything will end eventually.”

Krejci words no surprise

Across the last two years, the likes of Max Kilman, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha have all been allowed to leave Molineux for big-money fees.

Jorgen Strand Larsen was denied a £60m transfer to Newcastle United in August, yet the club's number nine has already admitted to wanting to play Champions League football at some point in his career.

While Wolves want to build the strongest squad possible, owners Fosun International have created a perception where their star players will eventually be allowed to leave for the right price.

That may be something that helped attract Krejci to Molineux, viewing Wolves as a pathway into the Premier League and the chance to play on a bigger platform.