EFL Cup
Arsenal
Mar 22, 2026 4.30pm
Wembley Stadium
Man City

Team News: Arsenal vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Arsenal vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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For the first time in the history of the EFL Cup, the top two Premier League teams will contest the final, as Arsenal and Manchester City cross paths at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will endeavour to end a 33-year drought in the competition, whereas Pep Guardiola could become the first head coach to win the cup five times, as City chase a ninth success overall.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the Arsenal vs. Man City team news ahead of the EFL Cup final.

ARSENAL vs. MAN CITY

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Jurrien Timber (ankle), Martin Odegaard (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

MAN CITY

Out: Marc Guehi (ineligible), Josko Gvardiol (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Dias, Stones, Ait-Nouri; Silva, Rodri, O'Reilly; Cherki, Haaland, Semenyo

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