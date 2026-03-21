Team News: Arsenal vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

For the first time in the history of the EFL Cup, the top two Premier League teams will contest the final, as Arsenal and Manchester City cross paths at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Gunners will endeavour to end a 33-year drought in the competition, whereas Pep Guardiola could become the first head coach to win the cup five times, as City chase a ninth success overall.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the Arsenal vs. Man City team news ahead of the EFL Cup final.
ARSENAL vs. MAN CITY
ARSENAL
Out: Mikel Merino (foot)
Doubtful: Jurrien Timber (ankle), Martin Odegaard (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres
MAN CITY
Out: Marc Guehi (ineligible), Josko Gvardiol (calf)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Dias, Stones, Ait-Nouri; Silva, Rodri, O'Reilly; Cherki, Haaland, Semenyo