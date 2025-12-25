Wolves transfer news: Jackson Tchatchoua return to Serie A 'not unlikely' with two Italian giants alleged admirers

By Darren Plant | 25 Dec 2025 20:06

Wolverhampton Wanderers may reportedly be presented with opportunities to part ways with Jackson Tchatchoua during the winter transfer window.

During the summer, Wolves made the decision to spend in the region of £10.8m to sign the Cameroon international from Hellas Verona.

However, while the 24-year-old has made eight starts and 10 substitute outings, he has not made a positive impact at Molineux.

With the club sitting 16 points adrift of safety in the Premier League table, Wolves officials are highly likely to give the green light to player exits if they receive suitable proposals.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, they may receive sufficient interest from Serie A for Tchatchoua.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tchatchoua to return to Serie A?

The report claims that it is 'not at all unlikely' that the right-sided defender makes a quick return to Italian football.

Both Inter Milan and Juventus are namechecked as potential suitors having considered bids for the player in the past.

Juventus, inparticular, are in the market for a new right-back or wing-back and Tchatchoua could be viewed as a value-for-money option.

Wolves are said to be open to the possibility of selling Tchatchoua, providing that they receive at least €10m (£8.72m) in order to avoid making a financial loss with regards to the regulations.

If the Premier League's bottom club are to entertain a loan deal, they would want to receive a sizeable fee.

While Tchatchoua - who was the fastest player in last season's Serie A - has a contract until 2030, he is unlikely to partake in a Championship campaign with Wolves in 2026-27.

© Imago / Focus Images

Wolves to welcome Tchatchoua interest?

Despite his obvious physical capabilities, Wolves fans have been less than impressed with Tchatchoua's ability on the ball.

Therefore, a quick exit from Wolves would theoretically make sense for all parties if the West Midlands outfit can attract an offer that suits them.

A recent report suggested that signing a new right wing-back in January was one of six areas that Wolves would like to strengthen.

Ki-Jana Hoever, who is Tchatchoua's direct rival for that position, is about to enter the last six months of his contract.