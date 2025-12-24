Liverpool latest news: Arne Slot makes "biggest concern" claim as Alexander Isak injury leads to Wolverhampton Wanderers issue

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Dec 2025 20:41 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 20:49

Arne Slot has revealed that Cody Gakpo's inclusion in the Liverpool squad against Wolverhampton Wanderers is possible.

The Reds will host Wolves at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League, and they will be expected to comfortably beat their 20th-placed opponents.

However, head coach Slot is dealing with numerous injuries, most recently to striker Alexander Isak, who is set to be sidelined for months.

Mohamed Salah is away with Egypt at AFCON, and Cody Gakpo's recent absence has deprived the club of natural wide players.

Speaking to reporters, Slot insisted that he had enough depth to cover out wide despite injuries, saying: "For the weekend, [left-wing] is not the biggest concern.

"Hopefully Cody [Gakpo] is back, I'm not sure but hopefully. Federico [Chiesa] can play there, Florian [Wirtz] can play there.

"If [Rio Ngumoha] would be a player that would play in a different position, he would probably have even more chance to come in."

Ngumoha is only 17 but his chances of featuring in the XI in some capacity have significantly increased due to the expected absences on the weekend.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool team news: Who will play in the forward line?

Hugo Ekitike is the team's only recognised centre-forward, and his selection is certain, though it remains to be seen who he will play alongside.

Federico Chiesa can operate across the frontline, and while Slot has been reluctant to start the Italian, it is difficult to imagine the attacker being named on the bench.

Chiesa could be used on the right flank, while Florian Wirtz could be shifted out onto the left, a position that he often played in at Bayer Leverkusen.

If right-back Conor Bradley is passed fit, Jeremie Frimpong is likely to come into consideration as an option out wide, especially as his immense speed may help the Merseysiders threaten in behind Wolves' defence.

Why Liverpool need to make additions in January transfer window

While the club lack of numbers in the forward line, Liverpool are also short in defence, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk the only two senior centre-backs available to Slot.

Konate has a long history of injuries, while Van Dijk is 34, and it is hard to see the Reds getting by without signing a centre-back in the winter window.

There is an argument that Liverpool would also benefit from signing a midfielder, as the Dutch boss has often looked to start at least four of the five midfielders that he trusts, and continuing to do so every week could lead to fatigue-related injuries.

With Dominik Szoboszlai suspended for Liverpool's clash against Wolves, the Reds only have Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wirtz available in the middle.

Wirtz is likely to play out wide, while the other three seem certain to start in midfield, highlighting the threadbare nature of Slot's squad.