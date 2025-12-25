Preview: Uganda vs Tanzania - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 25 Dec 2025 19:00 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 19:00

Two teams that were on the losing side in their Africa Cup of Nations' opening matches will go head-to-head on Saturday at Stade El Barid in Rabat.

A defeat for either side could mean an early exit from Africa’s most prestigious tournament, and both sides will be keen to avoid that situation.

Match preview

The Cranes of Uganda did not enjoy the best start to their Africa Cup of Nations, following their 3-1 loss to Tunisia in the first game of the competition.

Facing the prospect of early elimination from the tournament, Paul Put’s men will be eager to get past their Tanzanian counterparts on Saturday, but their form suggests otherwise.

Their loss against Tunisia makes it their third defeat in four matches across all competitions, with only one win in that run.

The picture is even more grim as far as AFCON is concerned, having lost six of their last nine fixtures in the competition.

Going into this encounter, the Ugandans will be looking to avoid three straight defeats for the first time since November 2023.

Besides that, a loss would be detrimental to their chances of advancing, given that Nigeria awaits them in their final group game.

Nevertheless, they will fancy their chances against opponents that are struggling to hit the right form.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Indeed, Tanzania have struggled in recent times, failing to win in eight consecutive matches in all competitions (D2, L6), with their last five matches ending in defeat.

Their loss to Nigeria on Tuesday extended their wait for a maiden victory at the AFCON after 10 matches, which includes three draws and seven losses.

One has to go back to early August for the last victory of Hemed Suleiman’s team, which was a narrow 2–1 win over Madagascar.

Although with four goals scored across their last two fixtures, including one against Nigeria in their last outing, the Taifa Stars have found an attacking edge, having fired blanks in their previous three encounters.

Nevertheless, there is still a lot to be done, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven matches, and they have conceded 12 goals in that run.

Uganda Africa Cup of Nations form:

L

Uganda form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

L

L

Tanzania Africa Cup of Nations form:

L

Tanzania form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago

In terms of injuries, it is as you were for Put, as there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of their match on Saturday.

Aside from Yakoub Suleiman and Feisal Salum, both of whom missed the first match, every other squad member is available for selection.

That said, we may not see changes in the team that will be sent out by their Belgian manager on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tanzania could also send out the same team that started against Nigeria, with Zuberi Foba a shoo-in to start.

Despite conceding two goals, the goalkeeper gave a good account of himself, as he thwarted the attacking efforts of Nigeria on several occasions.

Defender Novatus Miroshi, who plays for Goztepe in the Turkish top division, was deployed in midfield against the Super Eagles, and he had an excellent performance.

Once again, he is expected to form the defensive midfield partnership with Alphonce Msanga, providing cover for the back four.

Uganda possible starting lineup:

Magoola; Sibbick, Torach, Obita, Kayondo; Ssemugabi, Semakula, Aucho, Mato; Lorenzen,Mukwala

Tanzania possible starting lineup:

Foba; Kapombe, Mwamnyeto, Hamad, Hussein; Mirishi, Msanga; Msuva, M’Mbobwa, Allarkhia; Samatta

We say: Uganda 1-1 Tanzania



The Cranes have a slight edge in terms of form, but with elimination staring both sides in the face, this match is expected to be closely fought. And with little or nothing between them, we predict a 1-1 scoreline.

