Preview: Algeria vs Uganda - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Algeria and Uganda, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Uganda have it all to do when they face Algeria in their final Group G fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium on Tuesday.

Algeria have already cemented their spot in the global showpiece, but the visitors will be looking to secure a second-place finish, with Mozambique snapping at their heels.

Match preview

Algeria booked their place in the 2026 World Cup after a commanding 3-0 victory over minnows Somalia on Thursday.

It will be their first appearance at the global event since they participated in the 2014 edition in Brazil, where they were ousted in the round of 16.

Their qualification campaign has been near-perfect, with only one defeat across nine fixtures in this section, leaving them with 22 points.

The dents in their campaign came in two fixtures against Guinea, who recorded a shock 2-1 triumph against Vladimir Petkovic’s team on home soil, and a 0-0 draw in Conakry.

Up the pitch, the Fennecs have been quite effective with 22 goals, which emphasises their potency in attack.

The North Africans may have qualified for the Mundial, but they will be looking to end their campaign on a winning note in front of their fans.

Petkovic’s charges will also be energised by their good run of form, and they will take some inspiration from their 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

Elsewhere, Uganda will be eager to cling to the second spot in hopes of emerging as one of the best second-placed teams across the various groups.

They will go into the contest confidently, as they are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak, with seven goals scored and none conceded in that time.

Last time out, they managed a 1-0 win on the road to Botswana to keep themselves in great stead to finish second behind Algeria in the group.

They face a stiff test against the free-scoring Algerians, but they will be buoyed by the record of clean sheets in their last three outings.

A draw will seal their spot as the runner-up in the group, while a loss could be disastrous to their ambition should Mozambique claim all the spoils against Somalia.

Team News

Alexis Guendouz started in goal for the home side when they thrashed Somalia in their last outing on Thursday.

The MC Alger goalkeeper could be the one between the sticks once again, meaning that Luca Zidane, the son of French legend Zinedine Zidane, will have to wait for his debut.

While Riyad Mahrez is the undisputed star of the team, Mohamed El Amine Amoura has carried the hopes of the Algerians with eight goals and four assists.

Baghdad Bounedjah has also scored three goals so far, and he will be keen to add to his tally if he is fielded on Tuesday.

For the visitors, Paul Put will be counting on Allan Okello, who has six goal involvements, having netted three times and assisted another three.

In goal, Denis Onyango is the undisputed number one, and he should be one of the first names on Put’s team sheet.

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Guendouz; Belhagli, Mandi, Bensebaini, Hadjam; Boudaoui, Bentaleb, Chaibi; Mahrez, Bounedjah, Amoura

Uganda possible starting lineup:

Onyango; Sibbick, Obita, Semakula, Kayondo; Aucho, Capradossi, Okello; Mukwala, Ssemugabi, Mato

We say: Algeria 2-0 Uganda

Algeria are undoubtedly the favourites to emerge victorious when these teams clash on Tuesday. The hosts have quality all through their squad, and the Cranes will have a hard time against the illustrious home side in front of their fans. Therefore, we are backing the Fennecs to win 2-0.

