[monks data]
Saudi Arabia national football team
Friendlies 1
Nov 18, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Algeria national football team

Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia
vs.
Algeria

Preview:Saudi Arabia vs Algeria - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview:Saudi Arabia vs Algeria - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Saudi Arabia and Algeria, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Saudi Arabia and Algeria will conclude their schedule for the November international break with a friendly match at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on Tuesday evening.

With World Cup qualification already secured for both teams, December's Arab Cup is the immediate focus, after which the visitors will head to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations.


Match preview

Needing just a draw from their final World Cup qualifier, Saudi Arabia played out a goalless stalemate against Iraq in October, which confirmed their place in the upcoming edition of football's biggest competition.

Consequently, Herve Renard's men have now qualified for three consecutive global tournaments for the first time since 2006, continuing their recent upward trajectory under the guidance of the French manager.

Thanks to Waheb Saleh's eight-minute strike, Saudi Arabia claimed a narrow 1-0 triumph over the Ivory Coast in their most recent involvement to make it five matches without a defeat dating back to June's CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final defeat against Mexico.

The Green Falcons will now set out to continue their perfect record against Algeria, having claimed a 2-0 victory in the sides' only previous encounter seven years ago.

Tuesday's hosts have not lost a friendly encounter in front of their fans since March 2023, but will need to be wary of their tendency to be caught out early on in matches after conceding the opening goal in six of their most recent eight outings.

Mohamed Amoura celebrates scoring for Algeria on March 25, 2025

Algeria finished seven points clear of Uganda at the top of Group G to steamroll their way to a first World Cup appearance since 2014.

This would have probably seemed improbable for Vladimir Petkovic's men after kicking off proceedings with a shock home 2-1 defeat in their first qualifying match and competitive outing under the 62-year-old last June.

However, Algeria recovered superbly, winning eight of the subsequent nine games and picking up 25 points from a possible 30. The Fennec Foxes are one of only five African teams to reach the 25-point mark during the qualifiers alongside Egypt, Ivory Coast, Tunisia and Ghana.

Like their upcoming opponents, Algeria are also unbeaten in their last five matches, four of which have ended in victory, following a 3-1 triumph over Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Tuesday's trip to Jeddah will see Algeria take to the field for a warm-up outing for the first time since June, when they found themselves down by four 10 minutes into the second half against Sweden, and the visitors will be keen to put on a better display this time around.

Saudi Arabia International Friendlies form:



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • D

  • W


Saudi Arabia form (all competitions):



  • L

  • W

  • D

  • W

  • D

  • W


Algeria International Friendlies form:



  • W

  • D

  • W

  • W

  • L

  • W


Algeria form (all competitions):



  • L

  • W

  • D

  • W

  • W

  • W



Team News

Rayan Ait Nouri in action for Algeria on June 7, 2024

Al-Hilal defender Hassan Al Tambakti sustained a foot injury during training and is unavailable for Saudi Arabia once again, having featured in every game so far in 2025 up until the current international break.

Following his winner in the victory over Cote d'Ivoire, Waheb Saleh has now been directly involved in three goals in his opening four matches for the home side, making him one to keep an eye on.

Wolfsburg forward Mohamed El Amine Amoura netted his 19th goal for Algeria against Zimbabwe, moving him up to ninth in his nation's all-time top scorers list, albeit level with Tedj Bensaoula and Sofiane Feghouli.

Aissa Mandi and Riyad Mahrez were both unused substitutes last time out, but should feature in some capacity on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Aqidi; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Al-Ahmed, Boushal; Kanno, Al-Khaibari, Al-Dawsari; Mandash, Al-Buraikan, Saleh

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Benbot; Hadjam, Chergui, Mandi, Belghali; Zerrouki, Maza, Titraoui; Hadj Moussa, Mahrez, Amoura


SM words green background

We say: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Algeria

Both teams will arrive for Tuesday's clash in high spirits, and either could easily emerge victorious.

That said, we can see Saudi Arabia doing enough to get the job done in front of their fans when all is said and done.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:585837:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8650:
Written by
Adepoju Marvellous
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Aissa Mandi Herve Renard Mohamed El Amine Amoura Riyad Mahrez Vladimir Petkovic Waheb Saleh Football
rhs 2.0
FT
Reims Sainte-Anne
2-1
GFC Ajaccio
1pm
Bobigny
vs
Amicale Villeneuve-Garenne
FT
Granville
3-1
Dinan Lehon
1pm
AS Vitre
vs
Plouvorn
1pm
Montceau
vs
L'Etrat La Tour Sportif
1pm
Sable FC
vs
Saint-Malo
FT
MJEP Cormontreuil
5-2
Porto Portugais Amiens
1pm
Loon-Plage
vs
Bethune
FT
FCOSK 06
2-3
Biesheim
ET
Saint-Meziery
1-2
Perigny
Pens.
(0-0)
1pm
Sarreguemines
vs
Furiani-Agliani
1pm
Auch
vs
Canet Roussillon
FT
Drancy JA
0-0
Beauvais
Pens.
(3-4)
1pm
ASS Still Mutzig
vs
Raon l'Etape
FT
SA Merignac
0-0
Colomiers US
Pens.
(5-5)
FT
Union Saint-Jean
1-0
Angouleme
1pm
Saint-Cyr Collonges
vs
Evian
FT
Racing Besançon
4-0
Thionville Lusitanos
ET
Touraine
1-1
RC Epernay
Pens.
(4-3)
FT
Bassin d' Arcachon Sud
4-1
Blagnac
1pm
AA Lapalisse
vs
Poitiers
1pm
Cambrai
vs
Feignies-Aulnoye
1pm
AS Montreal-La Cluse
vs
Chalon
1pm
AS St Brice Courcelles
vs
FC Bogny Sur Meuse
1pm
Atom Sports Pierrelatte
vs
Lyon-Duchere
1pm
Beaumont Sa
vs
Aubervilliers
FT
Camon
0-7
US Lusitanos
1pm
Croix Iris CF
vs
Racing Colombes 92
FT
Avion
0-2
Torcy
1pm
CS Pledran
vs
Stade Plabennec
1pm
Boé Bon Encontre
vs
Bordeaux
1pm
Entente Nord Lozere
vs
US Ecotay Moingt
FT
ES Capelle Grande
2-3
SC Abbeville
1pm
FC 2 Rives 82
vs
AS Mazeres Uzos Rontignon
1pm
FC Pen Hir Camaret
vs
Les Sables
1pm
Rhone-Vallee
vs
Grasse
1pm
FC Villars L'Isle Smb
vs
Sarre-Union
1pm
Avenir Sportif de Gouzon
vs
Chauvigny
FT
Longuenesse
0-2
Bondues
1pm
Olympique Marcquois
vs
OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys
FT
Orvault SF
1-3
Les Herbiers
1pm
Saint-Amand
vs
Dieppe
FT
Savigneux Montbrison
3-5
Feurs
1pm
Seignosse Capbreton Soustons
vs
Marmande
1pm
SS Allinges
vs
Istres
1pm
Steenvoorde
vs
FC Chambly
1pm
Montmorillon
vs
SC Beaucouze
1pm
US Le Poinconnet
vs
Chamalieres
1pm
US Mauguio Carnon
vs
Selongey
1pm
US Premonte St Gobain
vs
US Chantilly
1pm
Wittenheim US
vs
Freyming


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!