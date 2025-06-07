Rayan Ait-Nouri reportedly completes his medical ahead of finalising a move from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old was quickly identified as one of the Citizens top left-back targets following the arrival of new sporting director Hugo Viana.

Man City are understood to have a club-to-club agreement with Wolves to sign Ai-Nouri for a total fee close to €40m (£33.7m).

The Algeria international was initially planning to represent his country in a friendly against Rwanda on Thursday, but he was left out of the squad after the decision was made for him to travel to Manchester for his medical.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ait-Nouri successfully completed medical tests on Saturday and the ‘next step’ is for the defender to sign a five-year contract until 2030.

Man City are hoping to announce the signing of Ait-Nouri before they jet off to the United States to compete at the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins for Pep Guardiola’s side with a group-stage clash against Wydad AC on June 18.

Ait-Nouri on verge of finalising move to Man City

Ait-Nouri only turned 24 years of age on Friday, but he can be considered as an established Premier League player having played 135 times for Wolves across the last five seasons in the English top-flight.

As a left wing-back, Ait-Nouri made a notable impression throughout the 2024-25 campaign for Wolves, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 37 Premier League matches.

The Algerian has been described as a “phenomenally gifted left-back” by Man City expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany who can "solve an awful lot of problems" in Guardiola’s team.

Ait-Nouri could soon become one of three new arrivals at the Etihad Stadium, along with Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, before the first summer transfer window closes on June 10.

AC Milan midfielder Reijnders is allegedly set to undergo a medical on Sunday ahead of finalising a £46.3m transfer to Man City.

As for Cherki, the Lyon attacker is currently away on international duty with France, but the 21-year-old is said to be pushing to join the Citizens in time for the Club World Cup.

