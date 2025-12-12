Wolves transfer news: Jeff Shi reveals Rob Edwards plan, admits regrets over summer window

By Darren Plant | 12 Dec 2025 10:20

Wolverhampton Wanderers chairman Jeff Shi has suggested that Rob Edwards will likely remain in his role as head coach in the long term.

The Englishman has opted to leave a promotion-chasing Middlesbrough in the Championship for what felt like a doomed Wolves in the Premier League even prior to his arrival.

In his four games in charge, the 42-year-old has overseen defeats to Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, scoring just one goal and conceding eight matches.

Edwards compared his team's defending against Man United on Monday to "kids football" and now faces the daunting task of taking Wolves to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday night.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with BBC WM, Shi has suggested that there are no plans to change head coach again in the near future, regardless of the club's form.

© Imago / Focus Images

Shi, Jackson comment on Edwards Wolves future

Shi said: "No-one can guarantee 100%, but I can say 95% [for] at least two or three years. It's a long-term project with Rob."

Matt Jackson - who has recently been promoted to the role of the club's technical director - added that it would take an Edwards resignation for Wolves to change direction.

He said: "The only reason I couldn't see him being in charge of us is that he has come to us and said 'I have no appetite for this any more' - and this is not the man I'm seeing."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Wolves admit to summer transfer failure

During the summer transfer window, Wolves cashed in on the likes of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha while replacing them and others with six players who had not played a single minute of English football.

With two points from 15 Premier League fixtures, Fosun International and Wolves' recruitment team have been fiercely criticised, and both Shi and Jackson have acknowledged that mistakes were made.

Jackson said: "The players who were brought in were brought in for the right reasons, but when you have a return of two points at this stage you have to say it's wrong because whatever starting XI we have put out has not been good enough," said Jackson, who also said Wolves will not give up on Premier League survival.

"We have a great belief in those players developing. The ability and will to improve has been excellent - but you want immediate returns.

"For the way we can go into the market for our players, it's tough. We don't have endless resources so we are trying to find players in markets where others aren't necessarily looking."

Meanwhile, Shi conceded: "Maybe we sold too many players in one window. You can see the squad and compare it to last season, maybe we changed 40 or 50% of the key players.

"It's a task to rebuild a team but the Premier League is very tough. If you can't control the tempo and need a longer time to rebuild the team the games will punish you."

Two of Wolves' players signed during 2025 have since been linked with a transfer away from the club in January.