Wolves transfer news: Jose Sa, Jorgen Strand Larsen statuses revealed ahead of Bournemouth showdown

By Darren Plant | 30 Jan 2026 14:08

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has revealed whether Jose Sa and Jorgen Strand Larsen are available to face Bournemouth.

Sitting bottom of the Premier League table and being as many as 17 points adrift of safety, Wolves need their best players for the game with the Cherries.

However, given their current predicament and likely relegation to the Championship, club officials are prepared to cash in on players for the right price.

Goalkeeper Sa has been heavily linked with a transfer to Nottingham Forest, while Strand Larsen had appeared to be on the verge of moving to Crystal Palace before the Eagles stepped back from negotiations.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Edwards told the media whether the pair were in contention to face Bournemouth at Molineux.

© Imago

Edwards provides Sa, Strand Larsen updates

In both cases, Edwards responded by saying that the duo could take their places in the team.

On Strand Larsen, who has also been linked with Leeds United, he replied: "He's trained and will be part of the squad tomorrow. That's as much as I can say."

When quizzed on Sa, Edwards added: "Jose has trained and will be available tomorrow. There's not much to give on that one at the moment."

© Imago / Focus Images

Will Wolves be busy before Monday's transfer deadline?

Much to the frustration of their supporters, Wolves have not made a single senior incoming during the winter transfer window.

Nevertheless, Edwards is seemingly expecting that to change, saying: "There will be action, we will be here and see what happens. I don't know what will go on at other places but we will be ready."

He added: "We are working really hard on loads of different things but January is difficult. It is really challenging. We also need to retain people and stay competitive.

"There are a lot of factors, I can give my opinion and push certain things, but there are certain things I have to leave and deal with what I can."

Wolves have facilitated three first-team outgoings in January with Ki-Jana Hoever, Marshall Munetsi and Fer Lopez all leaving on loan.