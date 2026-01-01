Premier League Gameweek 20
Wolverhampton Wanderers lineup vs. West Ham United: Predicted XI for Rob Edwards's relegation favourites in crunch clash

Six players out for key relegation clash: Predicted Wolves XI vs. West Ham
Desperate for points in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to find a way to avoid defeat against West Ham United at Molineux on Saturday without a number of stars.

Rob Edwards will be missing both Santiago Bueno and Toti Gomes this weekend, leaving the hosts lighter than ideal at centre-back.

However, Matt DohertyYerson Mosquera and Ladislav Krejci should be on hand to start in a back three for the Old Gold.

Flanking the trio is likely to be wing-backs Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno, considering that wide man Rodrigo Gomes remains sidelined with the groin injury he suffered in late October.

In the centre of the park, Wolves fans should expect to Joao Gomes start once again, as Marshall Munetsi works his way back from a calf issue.

Ahead of him, Jhon Arias and Mateus Mane may be in line to feature given the hamstring injury that Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is currently hampered with.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, Doherty, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Arias, J Gomes, Mane, H Bueno; Arokodare, Strand Larsen

