Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham closing in on £17m striker, Brighton to re-sign former midfielder in surprise deal

West Ham United are reportedly on the verge of completing a deal for Gil Vicente striker Pablo.

The Hammers are set to bring a new forward to the London Stadium during the January transfer window, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen has been linked with a move to Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

However, West Ham have allegedly dropped their interest in Larsen, with the capital outfit now thought to be closing in on a deal for Pablo.

According to The Sun, the Hammers will pay £17m for the Gil Vicente forward, who has been identified by club scouts as the ideal winter signing.

The 21-year-old has scored nine times in 13 appearances for his Portuguese club this season.

Pablo has a record of 14 goals in 36 appearances for Gil Vicente, and it is understood that he has been on the radar of a number of clubs leading up to 2026.

Brighton 'to secure' Gross return

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly close to securing a deal to re-sign Pascal Gross from Borussia Dortmund.

The 34-year-old scored 32 goals and registered 53 assists in 261 appearances for Brighton between 2017 and 2024 before making the move to Dortmund.

Gross has scored one goal and registered 17 assists in 66 outings for BVB in all competitions, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a permanent transfer has been agreed with Brighton, and his return to the Amex is set to be secured within the next 48 hours.

The Germany international has made 16 appearances for Dortmund during the 2025-26 campaign, providing two assists in the process.

Everton 'decide against' Larsen move in January

Meanwhile, Everton have reportedly decided against making a move for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen during the January transfer window.

Larsen scored 14 times for Wolves during the 2024-25 campaign while on loan from Celta Vigo, before completing a permanent move to the English club last summer.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make his mark this term, though, only managing three goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

According to Football Insider, Everton are admirers of Larsen, but the Merseyside outfit have decided against moving for him during the winter market.

West Ham have also seemingly dropped their interest, but the Norway international could still be on the move before the end of the transfer window.

Larsen scored 18 goals and registered nine assists in 74 appearances for Celta ahead of a move to Molineux.