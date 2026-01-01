West Ham united lineup vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Predicted XI with Nuno missing centre-back for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 23:53 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 05:34

West Ham United have a largely fit squad for Saturday's crunch clash with Premier League relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Hammers are only missing centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo this weekend, though he is expected to be ready for action in the coming days as he recovers from a knock.

In the Frenchman's absence, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman look set to start at the heart of the visitors' backline.

Kyle Walker-Peters and 20-year-old Oliver Scarles will be aiming to provide defensive cover as well as attacking support from full-back, aiding Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta - both of whom scored against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Fans will be anticipating Bowen's contributions in particular this weekend, given that his opener against the Seagulls saw him equal Michail Antonio's record for the most Premier League goal involvements for West Ham.

In the centre of the park, Nuno could set up a double pivot of Soungoutou Magassa and Freddie Potts, behind attacking midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

At the tip of the Hammer's frontline, striker Callum Wilson will be looking to set the tone for the club's survival in their first game of 2026.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Waker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Magassa, Potts; Bowen, Fernandes, Paqueta; Wilson

