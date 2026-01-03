Wolves vs. West Ham United: Premier League's bottom club bidding to inflict 18-year, 15-year firsts on Hammers

By Darren Plant | 03 Jan 2026 09:53 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 09:53

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be bidding to inflict 18-year and 15-year firsts on West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

The two clubs head into the Premier League fixture at Molineux looking for what could prove to be a pivotal result in their respective campaigns.

While Wolves sit 15 points adrift of safety in the Premier League table, 18th-placed West Ham are also four points behind 17th position.

Both teams are on prolonged winless streaks in the top flight, Wolves failing to prevail in the division since April (23 matches) and the Hammers without success in eight fixtures.

As they prepare to take to the pitch in the West Midlands, Wolves will hope to end two notable West Ham streaks.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

What West Ham streaks can Wolves end?

Although West Ham lost to Manchester City in their first game of 2025, they have not suffered defeat in their opening Premier League fixture of the year in consecutive years since 2008.

Meanwhile, the visitors are also looking to avoid going nine Premier League matches without success for the first time since 2011.

However, there is reason for West Ham to be optimistic with Nuno Espirito Santo yet to lose to Wolves across the four matches that he has faced them - with Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest - since his departure in 2021.

Coincidentally, Nuno also played his first game of 2025 at Molineux with Forest cruising to a 3-0 win on that occasion.

Star man Jarrod Bowen is also bidding to extend his standout goalscoring record versus Wolves, with the England international's total of six Premier League goals the most that he has scored against a single opponent.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Are goals a certainty at Molineux?

Wolves head into this encounter having scored at least seven Premier League goals fewer than every other team with just 11 strikes from 19 games.

West Ham have netted 21 times from the same amount of fixtures, yet these two teams incredibly have just one clean sheet between them this season.

That was West Ham's shutout in the 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest in August. If West Ham score on Saturday, Wolves will move into joint-third in the all-time Premier League list for most games without a clean sheet at the start of a Premier League season.