How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 04 Jan 2026 00:32

Two relegation-threatened sides will face off when West Ham United plays host to Nuno Espirito Santo's former club, Nottingham Forest, on Tuesday.

The Hammers are languishing in 18th spot in the Premier League table and four points adrift of their 17th-placed opponents.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight fixture.

What time does West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The game will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Where is West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

The match will take place at West Ham's London Stadium, which can hold up to 62,500 spectators.

Espirito Santos was in the away dugout when Morgan Gibbs-White and Nikola Milenkovic grabbed a goal apiece in Forest's last visit to the London Stadium in May 2025.

How to watch West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

Sky customers will be able to watch the game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Streaming

Alternatively, Sky subscribers can watch via the Sky Sports app and Sky Go. As for non-Sky customers, they

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Match of the Day will be on Wednesday at 10:40pm on BBC One, although there is a possibility that highlights could be upload ealrier in the BBC Sport website.

What is at stake for West Ham and Nottingham Forest?

Espirito Santo is facing a battle to keep his job after his team fell to a heavy 3-0 defeat in Saturday's away clash against another of his former clubs, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Hammers became the first team to lose to Wolves in the Premier League this season and have now gone nine games without a win since beating Burnley on November 8.

Tuesday's game offers West Ham the chance to reduce the gap to safety to just one point, while for Forest, they can extend their four-point cushion to the drop zone.

Sean Dyche is also under pressure to pick up a positive result after his side fell to a fourth consecutive defeat in Saturday's away meeting with Aston Villa.

The Tricky Trees are also seeking revenge for the 3-0 defeat they suffered in the reverse meeting with West Ham in August, which proved to be Espirito Santo's final game in charge of the East Midlands club.