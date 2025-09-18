Stick or twist? Leeds predicted XI vs. Wolves

Sports Mole looks at how Leeds United could line up for their Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United are prepared to mull over a number of potential attacking changes ahead of their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

The newly-promoted outfit have failed to score in each of their last three top-flight games, including the last-minute defeat at Fulham following the international break.

Consequently, Daniel Farke could be tempted to make some offensive alterations this weekend in the Black Country versus Wolves.

However, it is likely that Leeds stick with a forward line of Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson, allowing the trio to get used to each other further.

After a comical own goal at Craven Cottage, Gabriel Gudmundsson will have benefitted from a full week of rest and should be raring to make amends in the West Midlands.

The visitors to Molineux have a number of interesting options off the bench, including summer arrival Lukas Nmecha, who is the only player to score for Leeds in the Premier League so far this term.

Farke will be hoping that his attacking ranks are boosted further by the return Joel Piroe, with the Dutchman recovering from an injury.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

