Strand Larsen available? Wolves predicted XI vs. Leeds

Sports Mole looks at how Wolverhampton Wanderers could line up for Saturday afternoon's hosting of Leeds United in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to be without the services of Jorgen Strand Larsen for the hosting of Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend.

The towering Norwegian has missed the last two top-flight matches for the Black Country outfit as they struggle at the bottom of the division.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has confirmed that Strand Larsen is a doubt for the visit of Leeds owing to his continued battle with an Achilles problem.

As a result, there could be a new face at the top end of the hosts' forward line, with summer arrival Jhon Arias potentially earning a start.

After being handed his maiden starting berth of the Premier League term last time out, Ladislav Krejci could drop out of the midfield to make room for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Despite conceding an eye-watering total of nine goals across the opening four top-flight contests, Sam Johnstone will carry on in between the sticks.

The hosts are unable to call upon the talents of Ki-Jana Hoever, who picked up a knee injury two matches into the campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Johnstone; Agbadou, Mosquera, T Gomes; Bueno, Bellegarde, Andre, J Gomes, R Gomes; Hwang, Arias

