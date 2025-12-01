Wolves predicted XI vs. Nottingham Forest: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

By Carter White | 01 Dec 2025 22:52 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 23:12

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to name an unchanged attack for the hosting of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The division's bottom side put in a solid display despite defeat at Aston Villa on the weekend, and head coach Rob Edwards may look to build consistency in team selection.

Finding the net before his attempt was ruled out for offside, Jorgen Strand Larsen is the star in attack for the strugglers at the moment.

The Norway international was supported well by Jhon Arias and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in the Second City, with the latter heading to the World Cup with Haiti in 2026.

Linked with a January switch to Manchester United, midfielder Joao Gomes is likely to partner compatriot Andre in the engine room once again.

With Daniel Bentley continuing his road to recovery from an ankle injury, Sam Johnstone's spot in net is under no threat.

Looking to help his side keep a clean sheet for the first time since the 2-0 EFL Cup win over Everton in late September, Yerson Mosquera should start in defence.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Johnstone; Mosquera, Agbadou, T Gomes; Tchatchoua, Andre, G Gomes, Moller Wolfe; Arias, Bellegarde, Strand Larsen

