Wolves vs. Newcastle United team news: Does Eddie Howe rotate tired Magpies squad for Molineux match?

By Darren Plant | 18 Jan 2026 12:49 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 12:59

Eddie Howe has made four changes to his Newcastle United XI for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup and Wednesday's Champions League fixture against PSV Eindhoven to come, alterations to the Magpies starting lineup were inevitable.

Howe has settled on four changes with Kieran Trippier, Sandro Tonali, Harney Barnes and Nick Woltemade the quartet to be recalled for the fixture at Molineux.

Lewis Miley, Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa have all dropped down to the substitutes' bench.

Meanwhile, Jacob Murphy misses out with the hamstring injury that he sustained during the first half of the Man City game.

© Imago / News Images

Wolves make one change from last Premier League fixture

As for Wolves, Rob Edwards has made just the one alteration from the last Premier League fixture that they played against Everton on January 7.

That is despite a team that featured five changes and saw Jorgen Strand Larsen score a hat-trick during the 6-1 win over Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Andre has returned to central midfield with Jhon Arias the player to drop out of the side.

As well as Strand Larsen only being named among the replacements, Emmanuel Agbadou and Fer Lopez are selected on the bench despite speculation regarding their futures.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Mosquera, S.Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, J.Gomes, H.Bueno; Mane, Hwang; Arokodare

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Arias, Agbadou, Lima, R.Gomes, Lopez

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

Subs: Ramsdale, Wissa, Elanga, Willock, A.Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar, Neave, Miley