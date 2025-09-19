Wolverhampton Wanderers will be bidding to prevent lightning striking twice when they square off against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to prevent lightning from striking twice.

There has been movement behind the scenes at Molineux this week with head coach Vitor Pereira having signed a new long-term contract.

That is despite the West Midlands having lost each of their opening four Premier League fixtures since the start of 2025-26.

As a result, the pressure is on Pereira to spearhead a response from his players ahead of facing a team that could emerge as rivals in a relegation scrap at the end of the season.

Ahead of the showdown at Molineux, Wolves will take encouragement from having prevailed in eight of their last 10 Premier League fixtures against newly-promoted clubs.

Wolves attempting to avoid unusual Leeds statistic

Wolves have also emerged victorious in their last four such matches, but they have not registered five such wins in a row since February 1964.

On that occasion, their winning run came to an end against Leeds, the Lilywhites having the chance to end this particular run for a second time.

Leeds already hold a four-game unbeaten streak against Wolves, prevailing on three occasions despite conceding the first goal.

They have the chance to record four successive league victories over Wolves for the first time since February 1971.

If they can make it four in a row, Wolves will become only the sixth team in Premier League history to have lost each of their first five games of a campaign in the division.

Between them, Wolves and Leeds have conceded 15 goals across their respective four games in this season's Premier League, but that may not guarantee goals in this weekend's fixture.

As well as Leeds having the fewest shots on target (eight) in the entire Premier League, they have also faced the third-fewest (11) at the other end.

No Data Analysis info