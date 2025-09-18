Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm that they have handed a new long-term contract to head coach Vitor Pereira.

Wolverhampton Wanderers chairman Jeff Shi has claimed that now is the time for "stability" after Vitor Pereira penned a new long-term contract.

In the months after his arrival in December, Pereira helped spearhead a survival bid that culminated in Wolves producing a record-breaking six successive Premier League victories.

However, the West Midlands outfit have since accumulated just one point from eight games, including losing each of their opening four top-flight matches of this season.

Nevertheless, Wolves have made the decision to hand the Portuguese a three-year contract in the hope that the removal of any uncertainty will lead to an upturn in fortunes.

Pereira had previously had just under nine-and-a-half months remaining on the 18-month deal that he penned late last year.

Shi, Pereira comment on signing of new contract

Speaking to the club's official website, Shi suggested that a desire to give complete backing to Pereira was behind the decision to extend his terms at Molineux.

He said: "Vitor has made a very positive impact during his time at Wolves. He’s brought clarity, energy and a team spirit that gives us a foundation to be successful.

"What he achieved last season was excellent, with a highly competitive record, including six Premier League wins in a row and a deserved nomination for the Manager of the Season award.

"Now is a time for stability. Vitor needs time to work with the squad, to build a chemistry with new players, and we will do everything to support him and his staff."

Meanwhile, Pereira took the opportunity to reaffirm the 'belief' that he and his coaching staff had in guiding Wolves up the Premier League table.

The 57-year-old added: "I’m very proud to be Wolves head coach. It's an honour for me. This is the club that gave me the chance to come to the Premier League, the best league in the world. The people here embraced me as a member of the family, me and my staff we feel very good in the city, among the supporters.

"That’s why I really believe that with our work, with our supporters, with the support of the club, the fans and the city together, we will do it. We will increase our level, with ambition to make our supporters proud on the pitch.

"This is the moment that we need to be united. We are a one club city, and this city loves football. It is a passion. This is the spirit that we need to create together, to face and to compete with the best teams in this league."

Pivotal period for Wolves and Pereira

The decision to hand Pereira a new contract will remain under scrutiny unless Wolves are able to deliver on the pitch.

On Saturday, they play host to Leeds United before welcoming Everton to Molineux for an EFL Cup third round tie.

Before the October international break, Wolves also have Premier League fixtures away to Tottenham Hotspur and home to Brighton & Hove Albion.