Nuno to be given limitless funds?

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is allegedly being offered limitless transfer funds as the club's owners seek a return to the Premier League.
The Mirror say that the Portuguese boss will be given the full backing of chinese investment group Fosun International if he can successfully guide Wolves to promotion to the Premier League this season.

Nuno's side are top of the second tier after 16 games and their last result was a 2-0 victory over Fulham at Molineux.

"Fosun are totally committed to this project," a club insider said. "Even if the club fails to win promotion this season, that will not deter them.

"They will continue to spend whatever it takes, not just to get to the Premier League, but to stay there and make a real impact."

Wolves spent heavily during the summer, signing Ruben Neves for a club-record £15m, while Helder Costa was bought for £13m.

Forward Leo Bonatini won the Championship Player of the Month award for October after impressing for Nuno's side last month.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Wolverhampton WanderersWolves16112329151435
2Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff CityCardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby CountyDerby157442319425
8Ipswich TownIpswich158072622424
9Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds UnitedLeeds167272419523
11Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich CityNorwich166461520-522
14Preston North EndPreston165651919021
15Queens Park RangersQPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull City164482830-216
21Burton Albion163491031-2113
22Birmingham CityBirmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton WanderersBolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
> Full Version
