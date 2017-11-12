Nuno to be given limitless funds?

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is allegedly being offered limitless transfer funds as the club's owners seek a return to the Premier League.

The Mirror say that the Portuguese boss will be given the full backing of chinese investment group Fosun International if he can successfully guide Wolves to promotion to the Premier League this season.

Nuno's side are top of the second tier after 16 games and their last result was a 2-0 victory over Fulham at Molineux.

"Fosun are totally committed to this project," a club insider said. "Even if the club fails to win promotion this season, that will not deter them.

"They will continue to spend whatever it takes, not just to get to the Premier League, but to stay there and make a real impact."

Wolves spent heavily during the summer, signing Ruben Neves for a club-record £15m, while Helder Costa was bought for £13m.

Forward Leo Bonatini won the Championship Player of the Month award for October after impressing for Nuno's side last month.