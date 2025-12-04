Preview: Konyaspor vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 04 Dec 2025 16:35 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 16:49

Just above the relegation zone in the Turkish Super Lig, Konyaspor and Caykur Rizespor meet at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium on Saturday in a match that could prove pivotal in their bid to create breathing space from the drop zone.

Both sides arrive on the back of midweek victories in the Turkish Cup, yet each remains without a league win for several weeks.

Match preview

Konyaspor will hope that Tuesday’s 4-1 cup win over third-tier Musspor marks the start of a more positive month after a difficult November.

The result offered a welcome lift for the Anatolian Eagles, who failed to win in any of their four league outings last month, suffering three defeats and a draw.

New manager Cagdas Atan, appointed just before the international break, has now finally registered his first win in charge, but he is still searching for his maiden league success.

Sitting 11th on 15 points, only three clear of the drop zone after 14 matches, and just a single place and point ahead of Saturday’s visitors, Konyaspor must quickly turn their league form around to avoid being fully involved in the relegation battle.

With that in mind, the home side will view this fixture as a significant opportunity to widen the gap to the bottom three, and they can also take encouragement from a three-match unbeaten run against Rizespor in the league (one win, two draws).

However, their recent home form remains a concern, with no victories in their last four league matches at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium (one draw, three defeats), and only one home win in their last five in all competitions, a cup triumph over lower-tier Bingol.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Rizespor’s record in Konya is not particularly encouraging either, with just one league win in their last five visits (one draw, three defeats).

Yet their recent away form offers far greater optimism, with the Black Sea Sparrowhawk unbeaten in their last five away outings in all competitions (two wins, three draws), four of which were league matches.

Even so, Tuesday’s emphatic 6-1 cup victory over Pendikspor came as a much-needed boost, ending a three-match winless spell (one draw, two defeats), a slump that led to the resignation of Ilhan Palut, with Recep Ucar stepping in, just weeks after departing the Konyaspor dugout.

A swift return to familiar surroundings now marks the first challenge of his tenure, as he sets out to deliver on his promise at his unveiling that Rizespor must “climb out of the relegation zone as quickly as possible”.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

L

W

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Konyaspor remain without winger Alassane Ndao, who is serving a 12-month suspension relating to the betting scandal, while Adil Demirbag is banned for 45 days for his involvement.

Ufuk Akyol and Marko Jevtovic are still sidelined with ligament injuries, and Riechedly Bazoer also remains out due to an injury issue.

Meanwhile, forward Jackson Muleka – who averages the most shots on target per match for Konyaspor (1.1) – is suspended after accumulating one yellow card too many.

For Rizespor, Efe Dogan continues to serve his 45-day suspension related to the same betting scandal, while Furkan Orak is still banned for three months.

Samet Akaydin and Qazim Laci return after missing the last league match through yellow-card suspensions, giving the visitors a timely boost.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Yagzili, Subasi, Guilherme; Jin-ho; Perdinho, Bardhi, Ibrahimoglu, Muleka, Stefanescu; Nayir

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Sahin, Alikulov, Mocsii, Hojer; Buljubasic, Papanikolaou; Bulut, Laci, Rak-Sakyi; Sowe

We say: Konyaspor 1-1 Caykur Rizespor

Both sides enter this contest desperate to halt their league struggles, but Konyaspor’s ongoing issues in the final third and their poor home form remain major concerns.

Rizespor, despite inconsistency, have looked more composed on their recent travels and may approach this match with slightly greater belief under newly-appointed boss Recep Ucar.

The hosts will compete with energy but lack fluency, while the visitors’ steadier structure could prove decisive, helping them leave here with a point or more.

