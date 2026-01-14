Transfer news and rumours today: Lucas Paqueta nears West Ham 'exit' as Celtic and Liverpool evaluate January options

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Jan 2026 22:34



Lucas Paqueta has reportedly officially informed West Ham United of his desire to leave the club to join his boyhood side, Flamengo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old has reportedly already reached a full agreement on personal terms with the Brazilian giants as he seeks a fresh start in his homeland.

Flamengo are expected to hold fresh talks with the Hammers in the coming days, with the player’s camp believing that the English club may now be willing to open the door to an exit.

Paqueta’s determination to return to Brazil is understood to be driven by a desire for a fresh start ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Should the move materialise, it would represent a record-breaking return to the club where the midfielder first rose to prominence before moving to Europe.

Slot to reportedly stick to versatile options to cover Bradley absence

© Imago / Sportimage

According to reports from Sky Sports News, Liverpool are unlikely to dip into the transfer market for a specialist right-back this month.

Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez are considered the primary candidates to fill the void, although both have navigated their own fitness challenges earlier this term.

Slot has also demonstrated a willingness to utilise Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in defensive roles at certain points this season

Furthermore, the club have reportedly blocked a potential loan move for Calvin Ramsay to ensure there is sufficient cover within the first-team ranks.

Wataru Endo is also nearing a return to full fitness and could provide another experienced alternative if required.

Celtic exploring deal for prolific Croatian forward

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Martin O'Neill's Celtic are currently exploring the conditions of a deal for Celje forward Franko Kovacevic.

The 26-year-old has caught the eye of several clubs across the continent following a sensational run of form in the Slovenian top division.

Kovacevic has recorded a remarkable 25 goals in just 28 appearances this term with a significant portion of those coming in European competitions.

The Croatian is believed to be viewed as a versatile option, who is capable of playing as a central striker or on either wing.

Negotiations are understood to be in the early stages as the Hoops evaluate the financial requirements of bringing the attacker to Parkhead.