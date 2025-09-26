Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how West Ham United could line up for Monday's Premier League clash with Everton.

West Ham United new boy Soungoutou Magassa could be in line for his first Premier League start in Monday's clash with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 21-year-old has been restricted to two substitute outings in the top flight since his move from Monaco, including in last weekend's 2-1 home loss to London rivals Crystal Palace, where he was introduced for the final 12 minutes.

James Ward-Prowse and Mateus Fernandes started in the double pivot against the Eagles, whom Tomas Soucek could not face as he began a three-game ban for his red card against Tottenham Hotspur in gameweek four.

With Soucek still absent, under-fire boss Graham Potter could try to replace his defensive strengths with Magassa instead of Ward-Prowse, as the highly-rated Fernandes continues in a deeper role to accommodate Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian playmaker will no doubt be flanked by Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, but Potter is facing a familiar quandary in the number nine spot.

Callum Wilson has scored a remarkable eight goals in his last seven Premier League games against Everton, but he was found wanting up front against Palace, so Niclas Fullkrug could now re-enter the fray.

As Aaron Wan-Bissaka is still nursing a stomach injury, it should be as you were in the Irons' rearguard, where Alphonse Areola is set to act as the last line of defence over Mads Hermansen again.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug

