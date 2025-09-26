[monks data]
Everton lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Jarrad Branthwaite misses out

Branthwaite out, Grealish in: Predicted Everton XI vs. West Ham
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Everton could line up for Monday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Everton manager David Moyes will be working with an identical squad for Monday's Premier League scrap with West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees remain without Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) and Merlin Rohl (groin) until next month, but they sustained no new worries in their midweek EFL Cup third-round loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Moyes's attacking alterations did not pay dividends in that 2-0 defeat at Molineux, so a full complement of changes can be expected in the final third, including an obvious recall for Jack Grealish.

Embracing the freedom of the left flank on Merseyside, Grealish has already created 13 chances in the current Premier League season; only Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (15) has fashioned more.

The Manchester City loanee, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye should act as Beto's supporting cast at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where Everton also have a perfect defensive record to maintain.

The Toffees are yet to concede a Premier League goal at their new home, and the central partnership of James Tarkowski and Michael Keane will do all in their power to prolong that pleasing sequence.

Scorer of a screamer in the Merseyside derby last weekend, Idrissa Gueye also continues at the base of the midfield alongside James Garner, where the veteran lynchpin should be a straight swap for Tim Iroegbunam.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

