Chelsea vs. West Ham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 23:03

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 125

West Ham wins: 44

Draws: 23

Chelsea wins: 58

West Ham United and Chelsea have butted heads a total of 125 times across all competitions, with the Blues currently leading the head-to-head record having posted 58 wins to the Hammers' 44, while there have also been 23 draws between these two teams.

You have to go back over a century for the very first encounter between these two clubs, who played out a goalless stalemate in Division One at Stamford Bridge in October 1923, seven days before West Ham won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Upton Park.

Chelsea's first victory over West Ham came in the FA Cup third round in January 1931 when they celebrated a 3-1 away victory, before going on to win four of their next five meetings in all competitions.

After the Second World War, West Ham enjoyed a lengthy spell of dominance over Chelsea, winning 17 times and drawing eight games out of 34 in all tournaments, and it was only until the mid to late 1970s when this head-to-head contest began to even itself out.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), West Ham have faced Chelsea on 59 occasions and have only come out on top 15 times, while the Blues have celebrated success 33 times and have scored at least two or more goals in 27 of those triumphs.

Between 2006 and 2015, Chelsea enjoyed plenty of success over West Ham, winning 14 Premier League games out of 18 and losing just once, but since then the Blues have only come out on top in nine of their last 19 top-flight battles with the Hammers, who have won six and drawn four in this period.

In the 2023-24 campaign, West Ham picked up all three points in a 3-1 home victory over Chelsea, but the Blues got their revenge in the reverse fixture towards the end of that season and put the Hammers to the sword 5-0 courtesy of goals from Nicolas Jackson (2), Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Conor Gallagher - their biggest-ever winning margin over the East London outfit.

After Enzo Maresca took the reins, Chelsea eased to a 3-0 success over Julen Lopetegui's West Ham in September 2024, before coming from behind to win 2-1 at Stamford Bridge almost five months later.

Maresca's winning run against the Hammers continued in their most recent Premier League encounter, with the Blues smashing West Ham United 5-1 at the London Stadium.

Chelsea boast the highest individual scorer in this fixture, with Bobby Tambling netted nine goals against the Irons in his Blues career.

Previous meetings

Aug 22, 2025: West Ham 1-5 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2025: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2024: West Ham 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 05, 2024: Chelsea 5-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2023: West Ham 3-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2023: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2022: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2022: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2021: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2021: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2020: Chelsea 3-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Jul 01, 2020: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2019: Chelsea 0-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2019: Chelsea 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2018: West Ham 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2018: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2017: West Ham 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 06, 2017: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2016: West Ham 2-1 Chelsea (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Aug 15, 2016: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 22, 2025: West Ham 1-5 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2025: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2024: West Ham 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 05, 2024: Chelsea 5-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2023: West Ham 3-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2023: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2022: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2022: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2021: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2021: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)