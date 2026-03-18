Preview: Villarreal vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 11:36 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 11:40

Estadio de la Ceramica will play host to a fascinating La Liga contest on Friday evening, as Villarreal welcome Real Sociedad.

Villarreal are currently fourth in the La Liga table, two points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid, while Real Sociedad are seventh, three points from sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

Match preview

Villarreal have a record of 17 wins, four draws and seven defeats from their 28 league matches this season, with 55 points leaving them in fourth spot in the division, just two points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid and 11 ahead of Real Betis in fifth.

Marcelino's side are therefore in an excellent position when it comes to securing more Champions League football for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Yellow Submarine will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Alaves, with that result following a 2-1 success over Elche in their last home fixture.

Villarreal have been impressive at home this season, picking up 34 points from their 14 matches in front of their own fans, recording 11 wins in the process.

The Yellow Submarine recorded a 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad in the reverse match earlier this season, but it was 2-2 in the corresponding game last term.

© Imago

Real Sociedad have only actually won 15 of their previous 52 matches against Villarreal in all competitions, with their last away success over the Yellow Submarine coming in December 2023.

The Basque outfit will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Osasuna, with the result leaving them in seventh spot in the La Liga table on 38 points.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side are only three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, so they are very much in the hunt for a European spot heading into the final straight.

La Real have only managed to win three of their 14 league games on their travels this season, though, and that will need to improve in the coming weeks if they are to secure a return to Europe for the 2027-28 campaign.

Mikel Oyarzabal has enjoyed facing Villarreal, finding the back of the net on five occasions against them, and the Spaniard is again set to lead the Real Sociedad line here.

Villarreal La Liga form:

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Real Sociedad La Liga form:

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Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Villarreal will once again be without the services of Logan Costa, Pau Cabanes and Juan Foyth for Friday's clash through injury, while Ayoze Perez is a major doubt.

Nicolas Pepe was Villarreal's star player against Alaves last time out, and the ex-Arsenal attacker is likely to continue alongside Georges Mikautadze in the final third of the field.

There could be a change down the left for the Yellow Submarine, though, with Alberto Moleiro potentially being introduced, which would likely see Alfonso Pedraza drop back into a defensive spot.

As for Real Sociedad, Benat Turrientes is suspended due to the milestone yellow card that he was handed in the team's win over Osasuna last time out.

Meanwhile, Takefusa Kubo, Alvaro Odriozola, Aihen Munoz and Inaki Ruperez are out of the contest through injury.

Yangel Herrera is also a major doubt after being substituted shortly after entering the field against Osasuna, so there could be a slight change of formation here, with Luka Sucic likely to be introduced into the starting side as Turrientes' replacement.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Luiz Junior; Mourino, Navarro, Marin, Pedraza; Buchanan, Comesana, Gueye, Moleiro; Pepe, Mikautadze

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Barrenetxea, Mendez, Sucic, Soler, Guedes; Oyarzabal

We say: Villarreal 2-2 Real Sociedad

This has all of the makings of a very interesting match, and we are finding it difficult to separate the two teams on Friday night. Villarreal have home advantage, but we are expecting Real Sociedad to be good enough for a point here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.