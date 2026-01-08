Preview: Valencia vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 08 Jan 2026 17:58 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 18:45

Two teams looking to bounce back from defeats will lock horns in La Liga on Saturday, with Valencia welcoming Elche to Mestalla.

Los Che are currently 18th in the La Liga table, having only picked up 16 points from their opening 18 matches of the season, while the away side are in ninth spot in the division.

Match preview

Valencia opened their 2026 with a disappointing result, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Celta Vigo, with the loss leaving them down in 18th spot in Spain's top flight.

Los Che have a record of three wins, seven draws and eight defeats from their 18 league matches this season, which has seen them collect 16 points, and they are two points behind 17th-placed Girona ahead of the next set of matches in Spain's top flight.

Carlos Corberan's side finished 12th in the league last season, so there was clear room for improvement in 2025-26, but it has been a struggle for the Spanish giants.

Valencia have actually only lost twice at home in La Liga this term, picking up 13 points from nine matches, and their form at Mestalla is likely to be crucial when it comes to their battle to remain in Spain's top flight.

Los Che have a record of 27 wins, 17 defeats and 12 draws in their 56 matches against Elche in all competitions, and it was 2-0 to Valencia when the pair last locked horns in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Elche have not actually beaten Valencia since October 2020, losing four of their last five matches against Los Che, but it was 2-2 at Mestalla on their last visit.

The Green-striped ones finished second in the Segunda Division last term to secure a return to the top flight, and they have performed impressively this season, picking up 22 points from their 18 matches to sit ninth in the division.

Eder Sarabia's side have only lost six times in La Liga this term, and they are just six points behind sixth-placed Real Betis in the battle for Europe.

Elche won four of their final five matches of 2025, but they opened 2026 with a defeat, suffering a 3-1 home loss to Villarreal.

The Green-striped ones are yet to triumph on their travels in La Liga this season, meanwhile, drawing three and losing five of their eight games away from their own stadium.

Valencia La Liga form:

WDDLDL

Valencia form (all competitions):

WDLWDL

Elche La Liga form:

DLWLWL

Elche form (all competitions):

WWLWWL

Team News

Valencia will be without the services of Mouctar Diakhaby and Julen Agirrezabala due to injury problems, while Thierry Correia remains a fitness doubt.

Los Che will also be without the services of Hugo Duro, with the striker suspended due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in the defeat to Celta last time out.

Lucas Beltran is set to lead the line for the home side this weekend, while there should also be a spot in the attacking areas for Andre Almeida.

As for Elche, on-loan Barcelona defender Hector Fort is unavailable for selection due to a shoulder injury, while Rafa Mir is expected to miss the remainder of the month, having suffered a muscular problem.

Federico Redondo was suspended for the last match but will be available here, while there is also set to be a return for Andre Silva, who missed the game against Villarreal due to a minor problem.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Elche XI this weekend, with Alvaro Rodriguez also set to feature in the final third of the field.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Pepelu, Urginic; Rioja, Almeida, Lopez; Beltran

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Nunez, Neto, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Rodriguez, Silva

We say: Valencia 1-1 Elche

For all of Elche's success this term, they are yet to win away from home, so it is difficult to back them to triumph against a Valencia side that have just two league defeats at Mestalla to their name in 2025-26. We are expecting Saturday's game to be tight, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.

