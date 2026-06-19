Tunisia lineup vs. Japan: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group F clash with Herve Renard in charge

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jun 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 00:18

Herve Renard will take charge of his first game as Tunisia head coach on matchday two at the 2026 World Cup against Group F rivals Japan on Sunday.

Renard was appointed on Tuesday following the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi, who oversaw a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden last weekend.

Lamouchi began with a 3-5-2 setup against Sweden, but Renard may decide to switch to a four-at-the-back system against Japan, with Yan Valery, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi all lining up in defence.

Captain Ellyes Skhiri is expected to continue in centre-midfield alongside Rani Khedira, while Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri could be given license to roam further forward in the number 10 role.

Anis Ben Slimane is also a contender to play in an advanced midfield role, while Ismael Gharbi and Elias Achouri will both be hoping to force their way into the first XI out wide.

Firas Chaouat has scored the most international goals of any attacker in the Tunisia squad (six) and could be handed a start as the central striker ahead of Hazem Mastouri and Elias Saad.

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Chamakh; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri, Khedira; Achouri, Hannibal, Gharbi; Chaouat

> Click here to see how Japan could line up against Tunisia