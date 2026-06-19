Japan lineup vs. Tunisia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group F clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jun 2026 22:05 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 00:18

Japan will have to cope without Takefusa Kubo for Sunday’s 2026 World Cup Group F clash with Tunisia in Guadalupe.

The Real Sociedad winger sustained a knee injury in the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands last weekend and was pictured leaving the stadium in Dallas in a wheelchair.

Kubo missed team training on Wednesday and has since been ruled out of matchday two, with no timeframe for his return or other details of the injury provided by the Japan Football Association.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu may decide to replace Kubo with right wing-back Yukinari Sugawara, which would allow Ritsu Doan to move further forward in a three-man attack alongside Daizen Maeda and Ayase Ueda.

Keito Nakamura who scored against the Netherlands, is expected to continue at left wing-back in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Kaishu Sano and Daichi Kamada, another goalscorer last time out, set to retain their starting spots in centre-midfield.

Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, now at Ajax, will be pushing to start in the back three, but Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Shogo Taniguchi and Hiroki Ito are all likely to continue in defence ahead of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Japan possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H. Ito; Sugawara, Kamada, Sano, Nakamura; Roan, Maeda; Ueda

> Click here to see how Tunisia could line up against Japan