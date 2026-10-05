Tottenham transfer news: Spurs star wants to join Barcelona amid 'terrible' relationship with Roberto De Zerbi

A Spanish World Cup winner reportedly wants to leave his club and has made joining Barcelona his priority. A deal appears possible.

During the last summer transfer window, Barcelona managed to bring back La Roja's playmaker, Rodri.

The Catalan club spent £51m (€60m) to sign the midfielder and convince Manchester City. Another Spanish World Cup winner would like to follow the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner by leaving the Premier League for Catalonia. That player is Pedro Porro.

Pedro Porro wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and join Barcelona

© Imago / Action Plus / John Patrick Fletcher

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, the right-back is pushing to return to Spain and has made signing for Barcelona his priority. The Catalan club currently offer the most attractive project in La Liga, thanks to the attacking football they play.

The Tottenham Hotspur player would also be reunited with many of his Spain team-mates, including Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi.

Porro's desire to leave is rather surprising, given that he extended his contract with Spurs until June 2031 at the start of the summer.

Tension between Roberto De Zerbi and Pedro Porro

© Imago / Dave Shopland

However, the situation has changed since that signing.

'The main reason for this stance is the terrible relationship he has with Roberto De Zerbi' – the Spanish journalist points out. He also mentions heated altercations between the two men. Porro would therefore be fully prepared to leave Tottenham Hotspur in 2027.

If the 27-year-old, who is Spain's first-choice right-back, were to become available, Barcelona would surely be very interested.

In mid-August, the Catalan club had already made contact with the former Manchester City player. This transfer could therefore soon become a reality, with the future of Jules Kounde uncertain.