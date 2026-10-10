Preview: Torino vs Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups

Wrapping up Serie A's sixth round, Torino will play host to Udinese on Monday evening.

With just four points apiece, Toro are still seeking their first home win, while their visitors suffered three straight defeats before international football intervened.

Match preview

Torino have endured a difficult start to the season, taking some uncertain steps under new manager Ignazio Abate, who was handed his first Serie A coaching role this summer.

Following defeats to AC Milan and Sassuolo - plus a meek Coppa Italia exit to Monza - a 2-1 win at Fiorentina briefly lifted the mood, but Toro were then beaten 2-0 by Roma.

Just before the break, another loss loomed at Stadio Dall'Ara, but Sandro Kulenovic produced a lucky 77th-minute leveller and Abate's men left Bologna with one point.

Now returning to home turf, the Granata have taken nothing from their first two league games in Turin, after ending last term unbeaten in six straight games at Stadio Olimpico Grande.

Highlighting the change in fortunes since Abate succeeded interim boss Roberto D'Aversa, Torino will be keen to end that trend at the next possible opportunity.

Having lost just two of their last 10 home games against Udinese - while keeping a clean sheet in half - at least history suggests they can get up and running on Monday.

© Imago / IPA Sport

After going six without a win in this fixture, Udinese did the league double over Torino last season, starting with January's 2-1 victory in Turin.

Aside from the odd relegation scrap, these clubs have generally ended up in the middle of the pack, and they are currently level on a modest four points from five matches.

Due to the international break, Udinese have had three weeks to dwell on suffering three consecutive defeats, most recently losing to surprise package Cagliari.

It had all started so positively for the Friulani, who came through two Coppa Italia ties and were unbeaten in their first two Serie A fixtures, but Kosta Runjaic now needs to turn things around.

His team tend to fade after half time, as no side has scored fewer goals during the second half - just two so far - and that has cost them several precious points.

Torino Serie A form:

Torino form (all competitions):

Udinese Serie A form:

Udinese form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Torino could be missing Italy Under-21s full-back Niccolo Fortini, who had to withdraw from international duty with a thigh strain, though he has trained individually and has not been ruled out.

In better news for Abate, Che Adams has recovered from injury, so the Scotland striker can compete with Kulenovic and Giovanni Simeone - the latter of whom has failed to score in seven Serie A games dating back to last season.

Pietro Pellegri is finally back in full training after another long layoff, but the injury-prone forward is unlikely to play on Monday.

Fresh from an Italy recall, key midfielder Rolando Mandragora made 71 league appearances for Udinese between 2018 and 2021, and he scored against his former club last year for Fiorentina.

Meanwhile, Keinan Davis is set to lead the visitors' attack, seeing off competition from Vakoun Bayo; fellow forward Idrissa Gueye has just undergone ankle surgery.

From an advanced midfield role, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp has been involved in six goals across his last five Serie A away games, and he scored in this equivalent fixture last term.

Though several players returned from injury during the break, Nicolo Zaniolo and Jakub Piotrowski will join Gueye on the sidelines, while wing-back Juan Arizala remains a doubt.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Comert, Coco, Rodriguez; Belghali, Mandragora, Fitz-Jim, Casadei, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Simeone

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Abankwah, Kabasele, Solet; Vojvoda, Karlstrom, Miller, Kamara; Gomez, Ekkelenkamp; Davis

We say: Torino 1-2 Udinese

On the back of two solid seasons under Runjaic, Udinese have developed a stronger squad and are better placed than Torino to get out of their slump.

So, the hosts are set for another home defeat, heaping more pressure on young coach Abate.

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