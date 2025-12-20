Preview: Tondela vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 20 Dec 2025 05:01 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 05:38

Still licking their wounds from their recent Taca de Portugal elimination, Casa Pia journey to the Estadio Joao Cardoso to face Tondela in round 15 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday evening.

Cristiano Bacci’s men have failed to taste victory at home in all competitions since their return to the top flight this season and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Match preview

Fourteen games into their return to the Primeira Liga, Tondela are one of the leading candidates to go down this season, as they continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the league table.

Bacci’s men were left empty-handed yet again last Monday, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nacional when the two sides squared off in a heated contest at the Estadio da Madeira.

With both sides finishing with 10 men, Tondela failed to convert from the penalty spot on two occasions, as Ze Vitor, Paulinho Boia and Jesus Ramirez all hit the target to fire Nacional to all three points.

Tondela have managed just two wins from their 14 Primeira Liga matches this term, both of which have come away from home, while losing nine and claiming three draws to collect nine points and sit 17th in the league table, one point behind this weekend’s visitors in 16th place and only above rock-bottom AVS.

While the Auriverdes will be looking to flip the script and surge from the doldrums, improvements are needed on home turf, where they have failed to win their seven matches in all competitions this season, losing five and claiming two draws so far.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

On the other hand, Casa Pia were dumped out of the Taca de Portugal in the fifth round on Wednesday when they were beaten 2-1 by Segunda Liga outfit Torreense at the Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior.

The second-tier side turned in a solid team display in Rio Maior, with Dany Jean and 33-year-old Costinha hitting the target in either half to put them two goals up, before Jeremy Livolant pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the Primeira Liga, where Os Gansos are without a win in nine straight matches, losing five and picking up four draws since September’s 2-0 victory over Arouca at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca.

Central to Casa Pia’s underwhelming league run has been their defensive vulnerability, as they have allowed 28 goals in their 14 matches already, with only AVS (37) and Arouca (37) conceding more.

Tondela Primeira Liga form:

L

D

L

L

W

L

Tondela form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

L

L

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

L

L

D

Casa Pia form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Tondela will have to cope without the services of defender Brayan Medina, who is currently suspended after receiving his marching orders against Nacional last time out.

Sphephelo Sithole is away with the South African national team at the Africa Cup of Nations while 24-year-old defender Remy Vita has been called up to the Comoros squad.

On the injury front, veteran midfielder Bebeto is set to sit out his third consecutive game since coming off injured against Gil Vicente in November, while Milama Moudjatovic is a doubt, having missed the game against Nacional.

Casa Pia have their fair share of injury concerns, as the likes of Kiki Silva, Max Svensson and Gabonese international Claudio Mendes continue their spells on the sidelines.

Goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira has missed the last three games through injury, while Iyad Mohamed is currently on international duty with Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Manso, Marques, Afonso, Tavares; Rodriguez, Hodge, Felix, Maranhao, Siebatcheu, Cavaleiro

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Azevedo; Geraldes, Fonte, Sousa; Larrazabal, Perez, Oukili, Conte; Livolant, Livramento, Nsona

We say: Tondela 0-2 Casa Pia

While it has been an underwhelming league campaign for both sides, Casa Pia will be looking to restore some pride this weekend, following their disappointing cup exit. Tondela have struggled to impose themselves on home turf in the big leagues, and given the gulf in depth and experience between the two teams, we fancy Casa Pia to come away with the desired result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.