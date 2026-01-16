Preview: Tondela vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 16 Jan 2026 23:39

Braga will be looking to move past recent setbacks as they make the trip to Tondela for matchday 18 of the Primeira Liga at the Estadio Joao Cardoso this weekend.

The Archbishops are coming off a turbulent week, having been eliminated from the Taca de Portugal just four days after losing the League Cup final to Minho rivals Vitoria de Guimaraes, and they now turn their focus to the league with a clash against their struggling hosts.

Match preview

For a second consecutive outing, Mario Dorgeles’s strike proved inconsequential, as Braga were beaten by lower-division side AD Fafe in the Portuguese Cup quarter-final, having suffered the same scoreline of defeat in the all-Minho final four days earlier.

Such a week of disappointment would hardly have been met with calm from the Arsenalistas faithful, who gave the team bus a hostile reception after seeing their side manage just one win in five games across all competitions (D2, L2).

With realistic hopes of domestic silverware now gone, the bare minimum required of Carlos Vicens’s men will be a top-four finish, and that remains well within reach, with fifth-placed Braga sitting just one point off the top four in the Primeira Liga table, despite failing to record a league victory in their last three outings (D2, L1).

A defeat at Estoril Praia was followed by consecutive draws against Benfica and Estrela Amadora, a run that marks a downturn considering the Archbishops had won each of their previous four matches in the top flight.

While Braga will be looking to rediscover their spark starting with this weekend’s trip, their away record offers little room for optimism, having won just three of their nine league matches on the road this season (D4, L2).

© Imago / Gil Peres

Tondela have also struggled on their own turf, with five losses in eight Primeira Liga games (W1, D2) this term, leaving them with the third-worst home record in the division.

The Gold and Greens have endured a turbulent return to the top flight, currently sitting in the relegation zone with 12 points from three wins, three draws and 11 defeats, and two points adrift of safety.

Having ended 2025 with three consecutive losses, the new year appeared to offer some respite following a victory over Arouca, but Tondela’s 1-0 defeat at Moreirense last time out served as a harsh reality check, further exposing their struggles.

Tondela have particularly laboured in the final third, scoring just 12 league goals – with only bottom-placed AVS netting fewer (11) – while defensive frailties have also been evident, with 29 conceded.

History suggests Cristiano Bacci’s men could struggle once again this weekend, having lost each of their last five meetings with Braga and failing to score in the most recent two, including a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.



Tondela Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

L

W

L

Braga Primeira Liga form:

W

D

D

W

W

L

Braga form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

D

D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Ivan Cavaleiro was unavailable for Tondela last time out, leaving his participation this weekend in doubt, while Rony Lopes could miss a third consecutive outing.

On a more positive note, Tiago Manso is back in contention after serving a suspension for an accumulation of bookings.

Meanwhile, Braga will remain without 24-year-old forward Amine El Ouazzani, who has been sidelined since suffering a foot problem in November.

Winger Sandro Vidigal is still nursing an injury, while long-term absentee Jonatas Noro continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon issue.

New signing Samy Merheg was named as an unused substitute in the Taca de Portugal defeat to Fafe and could be in line to make his debut this weekend.



Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Manso, Marques, Medina, Maviram; Rodriguez, Sithole, Felix; Maranhao, Siebatcheu, Cavaleiro

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Lagerbielke, V Carvalho, Arrey-Mbi; Dorgeles, Grillitsch, Moutinho, Lelo; Zalazar, Victor, Horta

We say: Tondela 0-2 Braga

Braga are in need of a response following their recent setbacks, and a meeting with a struggling Tondela side presents an opportunity to do so, with the visitors also looking to draw confidence from their dominant head-to-head record.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.