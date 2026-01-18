Preview: Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 18 Jan 2026 19:47

Swansea City welcome relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers to the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship on Tuesday evening, in what will be the 50th league meeting between the pair.

The Swans were held to a 1-1 draw at the weekend by Birmingham City, while Rovers were on the end of a 3-0 drubbing away to Ipswich Town.

Match preview

Swansea will see this as a chance to end their winless run across the Championship and FA Cup, after their consecutive defeats in the respective competitions before their draw at home to Birmingham.

The Swans may have to settle for a campaign of mid-table obscurity, as they now sit 10 points behind Preston North End in sixth; however, a defeat in this fixture may draw them into an unwanted relegation battle, as they are only six points above Norwich City in 22nd.

Fans of the Welsh side will take confidence from their recent record against the visitors, as they have won the last two fixtures.

Vitor Matos will be keen to maintain their recent home record against the Lancashire club too, as they have won six of the last eight matches in south Wales.

2026 has not been an enjoyable year to this point for Blackburn, as they are yet to taste victory, with their last win coming on December 20 when they beat Millwall at Ewood Park.

Since then, they have drawn three and lost two in the Championship while also suffering elimination from the FA Cup at the hands of Hull City.

Rovers may point to their recent away midweek form for hope, as they have won four of their last seven, as many as their previous 27 matches in the league on either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Valerien Ismael will be desperate to improve his Championship record against Swansea, as he has only managed to guide his side to one win in the last six, this coming with the Frenchman in charge of Watford in October 2023.

Swansea City Championship form:

W L W W L D

Swansea City form (all competitions):

L W W L L D

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

W D D L D L

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

D D L D L L

Team News

Swansea will still be without Adam Idah due to the striker currently working his way back from a hamstring injury.

However, in more positive news for the Welsh side, they will have been pleased that Liam Cullen came off the bench against Birmingham, as he had previously been nursing a calf issue.

Blackburn are incredibly limited regarding selection due to several key players suffering from injury, including Hayden Carter, Matty Litherland, Scott Wharton, Ryoya Morishita, Augustus Kargbo, Ryan Hedges, Kristi Montgomery and Andri Gudjohnsen.

Rovers will likely be without Axel Henriksson, as he was withdrawn from their loss to Ipswich at half time, but there was positivity at the weekend as Adam Forshaw returned to the bench.

Should Henriksson not make the cut, new signing Mathias Jorgensen - who came off the bench at Ipswich after his £3.5m arrival from Bodo/Glimt - should make his first start for the club.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Galbraith, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Fulton, Franco, Widell, Pereira, Eom; Cullen

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Cashin, McLoughlin, Atcheson; Gardner-Hickman, Baradji, Tronstad, Ribeiro; Cantwell, Jorgensen, Ohashi

We say: Swansea City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

This will be a tight affair with nothing to split them, so a draw can be expected.

Blackburn have not always proven to be an easy team to break down in recent weeks, keeping clean sheets in four of their last seven games, even if only one led to a win.

Anticipate more of the same as they battle hard to deny Swansea finding a victory.

